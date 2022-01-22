'Parallel Mothers' another Almodovar masterpiece

Pedro Almodovar makes challenging movies. I don’t mean they’re impossible to understand, or so complex in their construction that it takes several watches to fully decipher them (though sometimes that is the case). I mean that his films never present the same concerns at the end as they do at the beginning. There’s a thematic consistency to them, and a tonal and visual consistency, but in his best work Almodovar is often presenting a feature-length argument to his viewers, daring them to change their perceptions about what’s happening as his characters do, creating an emotional arc that’s as fulfilling in reality as it is in fiction.
Almodovar’s latest film, “Parallel Mothers,” is a classic example of this dynamic, intimate craft. The story of two women and their intertwining lives, it’s a film that expands and contracts as it sees fit to weave a narrative that’s both macro and microscopic, and its delicate touch, combined with two powerful central performances, makes it another masterpiece from one of our finest cinematic storytellers.
Janis (Penelope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit) meet on parallel beds in the same hospital room, on the day they’re both preparing to give birth to daughters. Neither woman expected a baby, but while middle-aged Janis found her surprise pregnancy to be a pleasant one, teenage Ana was both unprepared and unhappy about the massive change in her life. Despite their different approaches to giving birth, Janis and Ana bond on the day their children are born, and promise to keep in touch. What follows is a journey of two women’s intermingled lives as their shared and opposing dreams, hopes, and secrets are laid bare.
Perhaps my favorite thing about this film, something I cherish in other Almodovar films as well, is the way its story seems to gradually and unexpectedly unfold without telegraphing its plot developments or setting up any particular sense of suspense in the lives of its characters. There are big moments, of course, and unexpected things that surprise and shock the characters as they go through their lives, but Almodovar never leans on a sense of artificial tension to make those moments land. There’s a lightness to his touch as a storyteller, a nimble approach to these key moments, that makes them somehow more emotionally impactful than if he’d tried to wind the audience up beforehand. Whether the film is exploring Janis’ journey to motherhood or the strange developments that bring the two women back together again at various intervals, it all feels remarkably natural. That allows the film to build and grow, like an infant becoming a toddler, until the things you thought were true in the first act are no longer true by the third.
That sense of naturalism is, of course, furthered by the performances of both Cruz and Smit, who approach their roles with sensitivity and a sense of raw emotional power that bubbles under the surface of every scene, even the most casual. Cruz is an undeniable star in part because of her time spent with Almodovar, and watching her return to his films in a role like Janis underlines how far she’s come across her storied career. It’s a phenomenal, tremendously detailed performance, and yet Smit never looks like the green young actor who can’t keep up. They carry each other through this film, supporting and underlining each other’s work, listening as well as they talk, and together they put on a masterclass of subtlety and searing emotional depth.
All this, plus Almodovar’s legendary use of color, and the film’s willingness to meditate on larger matters than the lives of two characters, makes “Parallel Mothers” a film that feels simultaneously intimate and grand, a towering achievement that’s as much about modern motherhood as it is about the importance of legacy. Almodovar remains one of his generation’s great directors, and he only seems to get better with age.
‘Parallel Mothers’ is now playing in select theaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.