'Once upon a time in Hollywood' soars

Though he doesn’t have the same reputation for handmade, intricately designed fictional worlds that contemporaries like Wes Anderson and Guillermo del Toro have become known for, every Quentin Tarantino film is as much an exercise in worldbuilding as it is in snappy dialogue and brutally orchestrated violence.
Whether he’s working within the confines of one warehouse, as in “Reservoir Dogs,” or within Nazi-occupied France, as in “Inglourious Basterds,” Tarantino’s filmmaking engine needs a very particular kind of world to work. By the time those films are done, we’ve come to believe that every person in that warehouse could turn on the other, or that this ragtag band of men really could get past all of the German high command to kill Hitler.
Even among the rest of his filmography, though, no film relishes the Tarantino style of worldbuilding quite like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino’s self-described “memory piece” about the Los Angeles of his youth. Yes, the snappy dialogue, unpredictable storytelling, and brilliant performances we’ve come to expect from all of Tarantino’s films are here in spades, but what really sets this particular film apart, what makes it soar, is the sense that we’re walking through a landscape of the past that’s been generously enchanted by an earnest filmmaker’s lens.
It’s 1969 in Hollywood, and Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) has never felt more like a has-been. His steady TV gig was cancelled, and now he bounces around from guest starring role to guest starring role, longing for something more even as he resists an offer to go to Italy and make spaghetti Westerns. Supporting him through it all is Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), Rick’s best friend, stunt double, and driver, who seems content with the relatively meager life he leads in comparison to the Hollywood Hills splendor of his friend’s own existence.
Things are on the verge of change all around Cliff and Rick, from the film industry itself to Los Angeles as a city at a particular time and place, and that’s becoming apparent in their surroundings. Even as he wrestles with his career, Rick’s just found out that he’s living next door to the hottest young director in town, Roman Polanski, and his wife, the rising young actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). As he wonders how he might get an invite into the Polanskis’ good graces, Cliff is busy spending his days driving around L.A., where a chance encounter with a hippie girl leads him out to the derelict Spahn Movie Ranch, and a strange commune of people who seem just a little too secretive for his taste.
Yes, this is Tarantino’s story of the pivotal year that brought Charles Manson and his murderous Family into the public eye, and while that’s not all the film is about, the sense that everything in the movie is standing on the edge of a knife, ready to tip one way or the other, is palpable in every frame. It’s a story of an industry, a friendship, and a whole city at a turning point, and while other films might make that the linchpin of a thriller, infusing the film with dread, Tarantino goes the route of possibility. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is a film that’s as much about the potential for good as it is about the threat of bad, and that propels it in a way that some of Tarantino’s bleaker films can’t achieve.
As its title suggests, the film is also a kind of celluloid fairy tale, something that could be viewed as the story of two old knights each on a quest for something that allows them a shot at triumph one more time, with the princess figure of Sharon Tate dancing somewhere in the middle. As some journalists have pointed out, Robbie’s version of Tate doesn’t get much dialogue, nor does she really have anything like a traditional character arc. That’s not her role here. Here she dances through the fame, equal parts shy and invigorated by her surroundings, radiating energy and joy and light like a High Priestess of Love. Most of the time the other main characters in the film aren’t even aware of her, but it’s her presence that grants Tarantino his fairy tale title and all the thematic emphasis that it implies. She is not just something magical, but something worth saving.
Robbie’s sublime presence aside, the film is carried by DiCaprio and Pitt, who give the film its heart as a ‘60s-radio propelled hangout movie about two best buds just trying to make it in the world. There’s no sense of leading man and sidekick to the way the way Rick and Cliff get along, no sense that Rick is just helping his poorer friend out or that Cliff feels sorry for his lonely, drunken movie star buddy. They’re two men who genuinely love and need each other, and that elevates the whole film to something full of a real sense of love that hits emotional highs Tarantino has never reached before. He’s made films about male friendship before, of course, but none have ever crackled quite this much with pure warmth, and he has DiCaprio and Pitt to thank for that.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is, like every Tarantino film, not for everyone. Some will find it overstuffed, overindulgent, and overreaching. If you can dig it, though, and I hope that you can, you will find a love letter to a bygone age that, despite the darkness creeping around its edges, presents a world where bright lights and big dreams are still and have always been possible. In that way it is perhaps Tarantino’s most joyous cinematic experience yet.
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is in theaters August 26.
