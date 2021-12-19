Two very creative brothers from Huntsville have made their mark on our world in very different ways.
David and Fred Adickes were born in Huntsville, Texas. David Adickes was born in 1927 and his younger brother Fred was born in 1931. David Adickes graduated from Huntsville High School, went on to Texas A&M University, and then finally Sam Houston Teachers College, where he majored in math and physics. David served in the Air Force during World War II. After the war, he spent a summer at the Kansas City Art Institute, before going to Paris and enrolling in the Atelier Fernand Leger Studio.
After two years, he returned to Texas and began presenting his artwork. In 1955, David was commissioned to paint a historical mural of the city for the Houston Club. That piece of art led to him being hired to teach in the Art Department of the University of Texas. After two decades as a full time painter and instructor, he was commissioned to make his first monumental sculpture. He created the Virtuoso, a 36ft. tall steel and concrete statue of a string trio. Other famous sculptures that he has created include Cornet (1986), the George W. Bush Statue (1989), the Sam Houston Statue (1994), 43 large busts of American presidents at President Park, Virginia (2004), and the Stephen F. Austin statue (2006). In 2012, David Adickes turned the old Huntsville high school into the Adickes Art Foundation Museum.
Fred Adickes was valedictorian of his class at Huntsville High school in 1948. He went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War. After the war, Fred worked for General Motors and Chrysler, before becoming a toy designer. He spent most of his career inventing toys for Mattel in California. Some of his most notable toy creations include Hot Wheels toy cars, Weebles, Dapper Dan and Dressy Bessy dolls and Creepy Crawlers. Fred Adickes passed away in Huntsville, Texas in 2011 at the age of 80.
The Adickes brothers are just two of many noteworthy people featured in the exhibit, “Notable People of Walker County,” now on display at the Gibbs-Powell House and County Museum. The museum is open from 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.