Notable People of Walker County: Royal Dixon

Many people talk to their plants and feel that their pets are members of their family. Royal Dixon felt that animals had the same rights as people.
He was an American animal rights activist, botanist and philosopher. Dixon was born in the 1880’s – though the date of his birth has been contested – in Huntsville, Texas. He was educated at the Sam Houston Normal Institute, Morgan Park Academy in Chicago, and later as a special student at the University of Chicago and Columbia University.
Dixon’s earliest career was as a child actor and dancer trained by Adelle Fox. His last theatre appearance was in 1903, as an actor with the Iroquois theater in Chicago. Next, he served as the New York curator for the Department of Botany and then the curator at the department of botany at the Field Museum of Chicago from 1905 to 1910. Dixon then became a staff writer at the Houston Chronicle. He also started the Dixon School for Creative Writing.
Dixon was active in working to increase the rights of immigrants in the United States. He wrote several essays and books about immigration, while he worked as director of publicity of the Commission of Immigrants in America and the managing editor of The Immigrants in America Review.
In March of 1921, Dixon, along with Diana Belais and several others, founded the First Church for Animal Rights in Manhattan. The church’s objective was to champion the cause of animal rights and to awaken the idea that every living creature had the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The church acted as a spokesman for human organizations and animal societies. Dixon was also part of the group that opened one of the first “Animal Rights Hospitals.”
Dixon lived with his partner, Chester Snowden. After a debilitating car accident, Snowden handled all of Dixon’s affairs. Royal Dixon passed away on June 4, 1962 and is buried in Houston’s Glenwood Cemetery. Dixon’s letters and works are archived at the University of Houston Library. Dixon is one of many noteworthy people featured in the exhibit, “Notable People of Walker County,” now on display at the Gibbs-Powell House and County Museum. The museum is open from 12 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.