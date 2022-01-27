Notable People of Walker County: Marcellus (Melo) Foster

There have been several journalists that have gotten their start her in Huntsville. Marcellus (Mefo) Foster got his began his newspaper career at The Huntsville Item.
Marcellus Foster was born on November 29, 1870 in Pembroke, Kentucky. The family moved to Huntsville, Texas in 1873. After attending the public schools in Huntsville, Foster graduated from Sam Houston Normal Institute (now Sam Houston State University) in 1890. He then studied at the University of Texas for a year.
Foster began his newspaper career at the age of 15 as an apprentice printer on the staff of The Huntsville Item. He later joined the Houston Post in 1895. In 1899, at the age of 28, Foster became the youngest managing editor of a Texas newspaper.
In October 1901, Foster left the Post and founded the Houston Chronicle. Foster, who wrote under the pen name Mefo, had a daily column entitled “Our City.” During the 1920’s, Foster achieved great acclaim for his coverage and fight against the Ku Klux Klan. After his retirement from the Chronicle in 1926, he became the editor of the Houston Press.
He maintained his reputation as a combative journalist through his column entitled “Why” where he covered controversial topics like prison overcrowding. Foster retired for good in March of 1941.
Throughout his life, he published four books; The Town Tattler in 1920, South and Southeast in 1928, Mefo Wanders and Wonders in 1929, and Words in 1920. Alongside his newspaper career, Foster also served on the University Of Texas Board Of Regents, served as President of Southern Newspaper Publishers Association, and owned the Journal Publishing Company of Beaumont for a year. He also served as president of several land companies and director of two banks in Houston. Foster married Anna Weeks on March 17, 1893 in Huntsville, Texas and they had a son, Marcellus Fitzhugh Howard. He then married Zaidee Lochhead of Houston on September 6, 1905, and the couple had two daughters – Zaidee Lee and Madora Elliot. Finally, he married Clair LaBarge on March 9, 1919.
Marcellus Foster passed away on April 1, 1942 and is buried in Houston, Texas. Foster is one of many noteworthy people featured in the exhibit, “Notable People of Walker County,” now on display at the Gibbs-Powell House and County Museum. The museum is open from 12 to 5 on Tuesday through Friday and 12 to 4 on Saturdays.
