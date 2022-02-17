Notable People of Walker County: Joseph M. Mettawer

In Huntsville today, there are several different places that one can go and get a haircut. In the 1860’s, one of the first barbers in Walker County was Joseph M. Mettawer.
Mettawer was born in Indiana on August 21, 1837. He came to Huntsville at an early age prior to the emancipation of African Americans in Texas and the rest of the United States.
Mettawer was a horse trader who came to Huntsville with Colonel Pine during the Civil War as a free man. While with Colonel Pine and a white trader on a trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, Mettawer was sold as a slave. The slave owner brought him to Walker County.
Once he was in Walker County, Mettawer was placed in jail because he was insistent that he had “free status” while the slave owner insisted he was property. As a result, Mettawer was jailed for more than six months until his legal status could be determined. He was able to prove he was not a runaway slave by appealing to white friends who had known him in Virginia to testifying that he was a free man.
Later, Mettawer opened a barbershop and was one of the first barbers in Walker County. Since he was an accomplished banjo player, he would entertain his patrons with music. In 1868, Mettawer used his musical talents to organize the Negro Brass Band, the first band in Walker County. He also acquired a sizable amount of real estate in Huntsville, including a brick building on the downtown square. He built several houses on 20th Street across from the athletic dormitory of Sam Houston State University. His own two-story home stood on what was then West 12th Street in Huntsville. It was one of the most significant homes ever owned by an African American man in Huntsville at the time.
Mettawer bought the freedom for “Aunt Maria” whom he married. The couple had no children but adopted Mary Sue and also took care of other children by taking them into their home and caring for them.
Mettawer was one of three elected county commissioners during the Reconstruction period. Joseph Mettawer died on January 22, 1975.
Mettawer is one of many noteworthy people featured in the new exhibit, “Distinguished African Americans of Walker County,” now on display at the Gibbs-Powell House and County Museum. The museum is open from 12 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
