Notable People of Walker County: Gus Wortham

Anyone from the Houston area is familiar with the Wortham name.
There is a park, golf course, fountain, and even a theatre named in honor of this influential man. What is not known by some is that Gus Wortham lived for a time in Huntsville, Texas.
Gus Wortham was born in Mexia, Texas on February 18, 1891. In 1903, the Wortham family moved to Huntsville where John Wortham (father) was the financial officer of the Texas prison system. Later, he attended Tarleton State University and the University of Texas. He also served in World War I as the commander of the 800th Aerial Squadron in the United States Army. Wortham’s career in the insurance industry started in 1912 at the Texas Fire Rating Board in Austin.
In 1915, Wortham and his father moved to Houston and founded the insurance agency, John L. Wortham and son. Eleven years later, Wortham and other business men organized the American General Insurance Co., which later became American General Corporation. He served as chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer of the company for almost five decades. Under his leadership, the company expanded from two agents to more than 12,000, with operations in every state in the nation. The company is one of the largest publicly traded companies with corporate headquarters in Houston.
Wortham was instrumental in building civic support for several cultural organizations including the Houston Symphony Orchestra. He established the Wortham Foundation to continue his support of cultural activities and park development in the Houston area. Wortham played an important role in civic affairs such at the building of the Wortham Theater Center, Rice University’s football stadium, and the Astrodome. He served two terms as president of the Houston Chamber of Commerce and was a director of Texas Commerce Bank, Texas Eastern Transmission Co., Longhorn Portland Cement Co., the Missouri Pacific Railroad, Rice University, Texas Children’s Hospital, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
In addition to the Wortham Theater Center, several other public places are named for Wortham; including Gus Wortham Park, Gus Wortham Memorial Fountain, Wortham Fountain at the Texas Medical Center, Wortham House which serves as the home of the University of Houston’s chancellor, Wortham Imax Theater at the Museum of Natural Science, Wortham World of Primates at the Houston Zoo, and the Wortham Tower.
Wortham was married to Lyndall Finley on October 4, 1926. They had two daughters. Gus Wortham passed away on September 1, 1976 in Houston, Texas.
Wortham is one of many noteworthy people featured in the exhibit, “Notable People of Walker County,” now on display at the Gibbs-Powell House and County Museum. The museum is open from 12 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
