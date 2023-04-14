“Renfield” feels like one of those movies that was always going to happen someday. The story that inspired it, Bram Stoker’s seminal novel “Dracula,” has such a rich pop culture history at this point that it’s almost surprising a film like this didn’t happen sooner. That kind of visibility, and straightforward understanding of the film’s premise, is undoubtedly good for the horror-comedy from director Chris McKay, but with it also comes certain challenges. How do you surprise an audience who feels like they already know what’s coming? How do you dig deeper into a premise that’s already so perfectly suited to a single 90-minute adventure?
Well, if you’re “Renfield,” you sort of don’t. You just trust in your idea, your cast, and a few flashy setpieces to carry things across the finish line, and it works. Mostly, anyway.
Nicholas Hoult is the title character, a former real estate lawyer who walked into Castle Dracula decades ago to make a deal, and ended up being the tireless servant to the world’s most famous and terrifying vampire, Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Cut to present day, and the gig is getting especially tiresome. Dracula’s in a weakened form and needs only the highest quality human blood to survive, plus he’s not the kind of boss who’s ever going to say please for help with anything. In an effort to break his bond with the vampire and maybe live a little bit of his own life, Renfield starts attending support groups to get out of his toxic relationship. But it’s not until a run-in with a drug dealer (Ben Schwartz) and a frustrated police officer (Awkwafina) that Renfield realizes he could be more than just free of Dracula. He could be a hero, someone truly deserving of happiness, and now that’s all he wants.
Of course, all of that is easier said than done, even though Renfield does gain super strength and speed when he eats the bugs that grant him a fraction of Dracula’s life-force-absorbing powers. Much of the action of “Renfield,” ably directed by McKay, is focused on what happens when the title character uses these powers for good, doing his best to fight off the forces of darkness and prove himself worthy of the freedom he so desires. It’s a fun device, one that lends an extra sense of energy to what otherwise might be a more predictable relationship drama, and Hoult is remarkably game for the kind of zany, gore-laden antics the film piles on in these sequences.
But the core of this story was always going to be the relationship between Renfield and Dracula, particularly once Cage was cast in the role of the Count. Happily, their dynamic works in moments of both comedy and sincere drama, as Cage chews scenery with joyful abandon and Hoult turns on the charm to make his pathetic vampire’s thrall both sympathetic and likable. They both deliver great performances, making the most out of the inherently entertaining central ideas in this story.
The problem is that those ideas can really only take “Renfield” so far, and at no point does the film feel like venturing too far beyond “Hey, what if Dracula’s servant decided he wanted to break up with him?” We get hints of Renfield’s backstory, sure, and even Awkwafina’s Rebecca – a cop fighting the corruption that got her own father killed – has a certain meatiness to the way she carries herself. But the moment the film starts to veer into any sense of depth there, or even into moments of pure character comedy beyond the overarching monster plot, it drops that thread in favor of more action, or more Dracula, or both. There’s nothing wrong with that formula necessarily, and it does manage to keep the film at a brisk 90 minutes, but you’re left wanting more, hoping for the film to build on a little of its groundwork. That never comes, which means “Renfield” is only ever going to get so far.
Still, the film does get far enough to pass into entertaining territory, even if it’s never quite as clever and hilarious as it hopes. For all its shortfalls, though, “Renfield” does emerge as a nice bit of fun at the movies for monster fans, and if nothing else, Nicolas Cage’s Dracula is worth the price of admission.
‘Renfield’ is in theaters April 14.
