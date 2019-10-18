'Jojo Rabbit' is a masterpiece

Taika Waititi’s films are Trojan Horse engines designed to smuggle emotion in when you least expect it. He transfixes with eccentricity, with humor, and with action all swirling together in a mesmerizing stew, and we lean forward and watch because we feel we’ve never seen anything quite like it. Then the heart hits you, right between the eyes, and fascination becomes something very much like falling in love. It’s a rare gift, and one he displays with apparent ease.
“Jojo Rabbit,” Waititi’s latest, might be the most finely honed example of this gift so far. Billed as an “anti-hate satire,” the film dives headfirst into the strangeness of its premise with brazen abandon, delivering a comedy that’s a masterclass in meaningful irreverence before evolving into something else entirely. “Jojo Rabbit” could have proven to be a one-note joke. Instead it’s one of the best films of the year.
Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) wants very badly to be a good Nazi, but he’s struggling. When he goes away for a Hitler Youth retreat, the other boys nickname him “Rabbit” because he’d rather run than fight, and when he gets back home an accident means he has to spend the day as the errand boy of a German commander (Sam Rockwell) instead of training for the frontlines in the twilight days of World War II in Europe. Jojo’s only comforts are his doting mother (Scarlett Johansson) and his imaginary friend, which takes the form of a bumbling version of Hitler himself (Waititi, complete with combover and mustache).
Jojo stumbles upon his opportunity to be a good and loyal German by accident, when he discovers a hidden compartment in his home which reveals Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie), a Jewish girl his mother has kept safe from the Nazis. Rather than turn Elsa in, which could get his mother killed, Jojo decides to conduct covert research on the Jewish race, with Elsa as his subject and informant. As the two begin having daily conversations while the war closes in around them, Jojo learns more than he expected to from the girl in the crawlspace.
Some of Waititi’s best work as a filmmaker, from “Thor: Ragnarok” to “What We Do in the Shadows,” revolves around taking a seemingly predictable premise and twisting it in unexpected ways, and “Jojo Rabbit” is no different in that regard. Jojo’s encounter with Elsa, as game-changing as it may seem to the characters in the moment, is only the beginning of this journey, and the less that’s said in advance about what comes after, the better. Waititi has a knack for gradually unspooling the emotional beats of his films, often cloaking them in nimble comic flights so that you don’t see him coming straight for your heart until it’s too late. “Jojo Rabbit” is full of those moments. It dances around, lighter than air, somehow nailing every major thematic landing no matter how high it decides to fly. It’s Waititi at the peak of his filmmaking powers.
The cast is also packed with people operating at the top of their game, particularly Rockwell and Johansson, who have to be the grounding elements of a film largely about two children while also trying to be funny on their own terms. They both nail it, but the real stars of the film are Davis and McKenzie. Sometimes the best way to approach a piece of satirical storytelling is absolute, unrelenting sincerity, and that’s the road these two young actors take as they try to navigate the complex emotional minefield that is their journey together. Somehow, even amid such a wild premise, they make it look easy.
“Jojo Rabbit” fulfills with deft earnestness its mission to be an “anti-hate satire,” and then it just keeps going further. It’s funny, and it never stops being funny, but it also manages to become a beautifully rendered film about the messy journey we have to take to understand each other. It’s not pretty or easy, but Waititi’s film makes one thing very clear: It’s always a journey worth taking.
‘Jojo Rabbit’ opens in select theaters October 18 and expands to a wider release on October 25. Check local theater listings for tickets.
