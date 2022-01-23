How to start seeds indoors

Have you ever wanted to get a head start on your spring garden but just weren’t sure when or where to start, or wondered what you could even grow indoors while you anxiously await the last frost date to pass? These cold weather days have me dreaming of a garden bursting with life, and if you’re like me, you don’t want to wait any longer!
While waiting and buying healthy transplants in spring is always a wonderful option, there’s also something fun and exciting about growing your own from seed, indoors, in the winter. Sound intimidating? I’m here to encourage you, that you really can do it, and it’s worth a try!
Here in Walker County our average last freeze date is in early March, which is now just about 8 weeks away. That means we are entering the perfect window of time to get things growing indoors! With that being said, we have a long enough growing season that not all plants need this early start and in fact many plants like corn, beans, and squash would suffer, so always double check to see if an indoor start is appropriate.
Popular seeds to start indoors this January and early February include peppers, eggplants, tomatoes, herbs, and flowering annuals. Peppers and eggplants both benefit from the full 8 week head start, while tomatoes do better with a 5-6 week head start, and herbs/flowering annuals have a greater variance in time needed to mature so check your seed packets and plan accordingly!
Materials you’ll need to successfully start seeds indoors include containers, growing media, seeds, plant labels, spritzer/misting bottle, a warm sunny spot or fluorescent growing lights, and heating mats if you choose.
Containers should ideally be 3” deep at least, and you can be resourceful using any shallow receptacle to hold the growing media; you can reuse those old egg cartons, or halved milk cartons. You can also get a self-watering seed starting tray with or without individual cells.
The right growing media is vital to success, in that it must be disease free and sterile for your seedlings to grow into healthy transplants. You can buy a commercial germinating mix, or mix your own 50-50 combination of fine sphagnum peat moss and vermiculite.
Choosing your seeds is the fun part! Starting your plants from seed allows you the opportunity to try out varieties that aren’t always available from your local nursery. While this freedom to explore is exciting, that doesn’t always mean everything you want to grow will thrive, so if for example you’re looking for high yield tomatoes; contact your local AgriLife Extension Office to ask about what varieties grow best in your area.
Before sowing your seeds, ensure that the growing media has been thoroughly watered and drained. It should be moist but not soggy. Then check the back of your seed packets for planting depth and spacing. Some seeds require light to germinate and will not need to be covered, while others may require ¼ to ½ inch planting depths for which you will need to plant accordingly. Label your seeds right when you plant them!
Using your spritzer/misting bottle, settle in your seeds with water by gently misting the upper surface layer of growing media. Lay a plastic wrap or other moisture retaining cover across the top of your seedling trays and place them in a bright sunny window, or under fluorescent growing lights. While all seeds have their own unique temperature needs, and vary in the average number of days until germination, generally speaking most will germinate within 7-10 days at temperatures in between 70-75 degrees Fahrenheit. Heating mats also can be used to help regulate temperatures if needed.
Check regularly, and once seedlings emerge remove the plastic cover. Keep the growing media evenly moist, watering from the bottom. The first leaves you will see are not true leaves and are called cotyledons. The next set of leaves will be your plants first set of true leaves and these will be more recognizable, once your plant has two sets of true leaves you will be ready to transplant up into bigger pots.
When plants are ready to move on, select a quality transplanting mix, and small sized pots to begin working your plants up. Fill pots ¾ full and pre-moisten the growing media just like before. If you’re using an all-purpose potting mix, incorporate a handful of vermiculite to lighten the texture. Using a pencil, you can pick out each seedling from the tray to transfer to it’s new pot, holding it by the leaves (never the stem, leaves can regrow, stems do not). Gently fill in around the roots with more mix, and use your fingers to firm down the mix around the transplant in the new pot.
Additional tips and tricks: avoid planting varieties together that don’t have a similar number of germination days, choose easy plants to start out with if this if your first attempt starting seeds indoors (basil, coreopsis, dianthus, marigold, oregano, yarrow and zinnia), and rotate pots in windows a quarter turn once a week to encourage straight growth.
For more information on the Walker County Master Gardeners, please call (936) 435-2426. If you have any questions about the information in this article or any of the Extension programs, please contact the Walker County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at (936) 435-2426.
