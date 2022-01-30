'Cyrano' is a moving period musical

Joe Wright’s filmmaking has a way of sweeping you off your feet, something he’s proven time and time again with everything from “Pride & Prejudice” to “Atonement.” There’s a heightened, operatic quality to the way he makes movies that always seemed perfectly suited to musicals. “Cyrano,” based on the stage musical of the name by Erica Schmidt (itself adapted from the Edmond Rostand play), seemed like the perfect opportunity for Wright to stretch his emotional heights into that genre.
And indeed, “Cyrano” does work well within Wright’s general filmmaking approach, but what you’ll find when you see it unfold before you is about more than just a director well-suited to a piece of material. Yes, the period costumes and song-fueled emotional weight of “Cyrano” is in Wright’s wheelhouse, but even with that in mind, the film still finds ways to surprise you. Through some surprisingly understated direction, great performances, and moving music, Wright finds a way to make one of the best movie musicals in recent years, as much through what he doesn’t choose to do with it as what he does.
You probably know this story already. Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) is a poetic, confident guardsman whose one weakness is his lifelong love for the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett), a woman he can never have due to his physical and social standing. Roxanne loves Cyrano dearly as a friend, but she really has eyes for Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Cyrano’s fellow guardsman, who she spots at the theater one night. Sensing an opportunity to use the words bubbling up within him, even if he can’t win Roxanne’s love himself, Cyrano volunteers to be Christian’s resident poet for Roxanne, making his dear, lifelong friend happy in the process.
It's a classic tale of unrequited love and misadventure, and thus the perfect vehicle for a musical. But what Schmidt’s version of the story does, with help from songs by Aaron and Bryce Dessner, is root that classic tale in a modern context that allows each of the main characters to bring their insecurities and vulnerabilities even closer to the surface. There’s an inherent bittersweetness to everything about “Cyrano.” There always has been, and Schmidt’s script heightens it through subtleties and asides that deepen the emotional connection to each character. Then Wright swoops in to juxtapose it with lavish sets, costumes, and the pure scale of a period musical drama, imbuing the bitter with even more sweet. It's a fascinating layering of tones, and it works remarkably well, particularly when Wright stages his musical sequences through rather daring, montage-laden camerawork. The film itself seems to be dancing more than the actors, which is both refreshing and beautiful.
The performances, it has to be said, are also beautiful, particularly Dinklage, who puts in what might be the best work of his career in the title role. His Cyrano is able to pivot on a dime between cavalier and desperate, confident and withdrawn, showy and understated, and he does it all while giving the character a tremendous richness. Bennett’s Roxanne is a lovely foil for him, in part because she’s able to add a layer of worldly weariness to the character’s idealism and determination. Throw in a remarkable supporting cast led by Harrison, and the film becomes a fascinating ensemble piece that nevertheless revolves around two intertwined souls.
“Cyrano” is indeed the perfect match for Joe Wright’s confident, polished direction, but not always in the ways you’d think. He has delivered a beautiful musical that soars when it should, but “Cyrano” is also a film willing to let its character stumble, willing to let the veneer of the show wear off a little. That makes it an earthier, more well-rounded piece with a lot of grace, all of which means it’s well worth your time.
‘Cyrano’ is in theaters January 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.