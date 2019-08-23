'Bernadette' is an instant charmer

Richard Linklater is one of the great filmmakers of his generation in no small part because of his ability to be a kind of cinematic chameleon. His career has been marked by the pursuit of stories in a wide range of genres and subgenres, and while he’s sometimes played with storytelling formats through films like “Boyhood,” he’s also never been a particularly showy filmmaker. He’s never seemed particularly interested in turning his filmography into a brand or burying the viewer under visual and thematic signatures (though he certainly has them). He’s always been a story-first kind of guy who’s also interested in a lot of different kinds of stories, and it’s that instinct that makes him one of the best actor’s directors working today.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” Linklater’s latest feature, is another example of that, and not just because he’s assembled a particularly stellar cast for this film. In his hands, this story of an eccentric woman and the eccentric life she’s built becomes a masterful character piece that also packs plenty of visual charm.
Bernadette Fox (Cate Blanchett) was once one of the most acclaimed and exciting architects in the world, but now she’s a fussy recluse living in Seattle whose sole driving force seems to be the happiness of her daughter, Bee (Emma Nelson). So when Bee requests a family trip to Antarctica, Bernadette throws herself into the planning of it with the help of a mysterious virtual assistant, while also shunning seemingly tedious interactions with her neighbor (Kristen Wiig) and worrying her husband, software genius Elgin Branch (Billy Crudup). In fact, Elgin’s been worrying about Bernadette for some time, and as the trip to Antarctica approaches, he seems convinced that something has to be done about his once-ambitious wife’s withdrawal from the world. If he wants to truly help Bernadette, though, he’ll have to find her first.
At its core, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” is the story of a person who falls apart when they’re not creating, and it’s easy to see why Linklater – who’s directed 20 films in 30 years and who’s never taken more than three years between directorial efforts – was attracted to that as both a comedic and dramatic tool. He packs his compositions with signs of Bernadette’s repressed creative energies (one of the first things we see her do in the film is cut open a rug so a vine can continue sprouting through it), from corners of her home that are equal parts order and chaos to the dangerous hillside that divides her property and her neighbor’s to a moment when a disheveled Bernadette slumps on a couch in an ornate pharmacy. Linklater never lets his camera overshadow his actors, but he nevertheless builds a rich, gorgeously detailed world that we can get happily lost in along with Bernadette.
Performances are still at the center of the film, though, and Linklater paces the film to match them, never rushing his stars through emotional beats or letting the scene drag out too long. It’s a perfectly timed actors’ showcase, and Blanchett predictably shines throughout, playing Bernadette’s bittersweet balancing act of joy and terror with tremendous wit and precision. Crudup is also reliably great, as are supporting stars like Wiig and Laurence Fishburne. The true breakout here, though, is Nelson, who has to serve as the emotional fulcrum of the film and carries that weight beautifully.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” is the kind of film you can get happily lost in, a film that builds a world populated with characters we want to know more about but never tells us so much that we begin to wish we hadn’t stayed so long. It’s a charming, moving, beautifully packaged delight of a movie, and proof that Linklater is still one of film’s most gifted chameleons.
