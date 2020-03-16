In the interest of public health safety, City Manager Aron Kulhavy announced Monday that several locations will be closed until further notice effective 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Those locations include the Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center, Huntsville Main Street, Sam Houston Statue and Visitors Center, Frank D. "Poncho" Roberts Aquatics Center, MLK Recreational Community Center, and Huntsville Public Library. Employees for each location will be available by phone or e-mail for questions.
City officials have been in constant contact for several weeks with Statewide Emergency Management Officials obtaining updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the health and well-being of our citizens and staff are of the utmost importance, we are implementing some changes,” Kulhavy said.
Additional changes announced are as follows:
• All local outdoor parks will remain open.
• All other City departments will remain open at this time. The public is encouraged to conduct business by phone or online wherever feasible. There are bill paying options online for water customers, traffic fines and more. Look for the "I want to..." tab.
• The March 17 City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. There will be limited seating, and citizens will be screened by Fire Department personnel according to CDC standards. Citizens are encouraged to watch the live stream of the meeting on the City’s Facebook page or at HuntsvilleTX.gov.
• Advisory Boards and Commission meetings are being canceled or postponed. Please contact the respective City staff for further details.
• The City is contracting with additional custodial staff to maintain the cleanliness of facilities and parks to enhance safety for citizens.
Kulhavy said the City of Huntsville has implemented these changes to keep residents and staff safe.
“Our Emergency Management personnel will continue to closely monitor this pandemic and continue to keep the public updated in a timely manner,” Kulhavy said. “We encourage our residents to refer to the City’s website to receive updates from the CDC and the Texas Department of State and Health Services (DSHS). As this situation continues to evolve, we will be evaluating these closures on a weekly basis.”
For questions regarding City services or closures, please visit the City’s website or call 936-294-5700 or 936-291-5400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.