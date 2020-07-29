The Huntsville Public Library will be hosting its annual Back to School Bash, at which the library hands out free school supplies to elementary through high school aged students.
The 2020 program will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5 in the parking lot of the Huntsville Public Library. This program is generously sponsored by the Children’s Health Plan.
To better promote safety and social distancing guidelines, the event will be held as a contactless drive thru with all participants remaining in their cars. Please enter the parking lot by the 13th Street entrance and exit onto Avenue M.
Library staff members will be outside to greet families and pass out free school supplies while resources last. Due to traffic congestion, please do not show up early.
The library parking lot will not be accessible until 9 a.m. For more information, please contact Library Services Specialist Ashley Newsome at 936-291-5481.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.