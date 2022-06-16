On Monday, Deputy Marlene Wells from the Walker County Sheriff's Office introduced children to law enforcement at the Huntsville Public Library. Wells speaking to a young Xavier Eubanks and answered questions he had about her duties as a deputy.
”It's exciting to see our younger community come in here to learn something new. A lot of kids only know what they see on TV about police officers, so they’re full of questions,” said Wells.
Wells gave kids the chance to sit inside of her squad car while she explained what purpose the technology within it served. She answered questions about what to do when dealing with strangers, how to contact law enforcement and how to become a deputy.
“Learn more about your community, be involved, know about the different agencies that are around you. Know what services each agency provides. Having events like this educates not only the children about our departments, but also the parents.” said Wells.
New Waverly High School teacher Heather Haynie said,”I think it's a really good idea for them to get involved, especially at the younger ages to build that relationship. So maybe by the time they’re adults they don't have this disconnect and that way they’re more cooperative if there ever is an issue in their area.”
Law Enforcement Week continues at the public library with different presentations every day through Friday of this week.
