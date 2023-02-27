The Huntsville Public Library will close at 5 p.m. to hold City Council meetings on Tuesdays, March 7 and March 21. The closure announcement comes as the City moves forward with construction of a new City Hall.
At the Feb. 21 meeting, Council annexed over 55 acres under Economic Development initiatives. Winter Wonder, LLC., approximately 55.0075 acres and located in the City’s Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) about one mile south of the intersection of Park Road 40 and Interstate 45, is one of the properties included in the 2019 annexation program. The City and the property owner entered into a development agreement, consenting to initiate voluntary annexation when the property is developed. The annexation petition was accepted and the resolution was approved by the City Council at the Jan. 17 Council meeting, which is the first step in the annexation process. The resolution established Feb. 7, as the date of the required public hearing to give the public the opportunity to comment on the annexation of the proposed development.
According to City Planner Armon Irones, the development is proposed to be an outdoor Christmas lights exhibition area and the property owner informed staff that in the future they may bring in an amphitheater for concerts and other musical events.
Council also unanimously approved a construction contract for AJ-11 Basin Gravity Sewer Improvement project to R Construction Civil LLC for $2,295,567.75. According to City Engineer Kathlie Jeng-Bulloch, the 2016 Water and Wastewater Condition and Capacity Assessment Studies identified the existing gravity sewer lines in the area of AJ-11 Basin with a lack of capacity to convey peak wet weather flows and hindering future developments. The upsizing of the sewer lines was budgeted for $3 million, bringing the project in under budget.
In line with the same study, Council also approved a contract with B&B Plumbing Construction Inc for $470,646 for the Elkins Lake #1 Lift Station Rehabilitation project, following the budget amendment in the Consent Agenda.
Bids for construction for the Elkins Lake Lift Station #1 rehabilitation project have been received and the low bid for the construction was $470,646. A 10% contingency/change orders amount of $47,065 was calculated making the projected cost to be $517,771.
According to Finance Director Steve Ritter, the budget for construction for the work to be done is $111,120. Thus, $406,591 of additional budget is needed.
Ritter reported that Council approval was needed to have sufficient budget in place to be able to enter into the contract for the Elkins Lake Lift Station #1 rehabilitation project.
Also in the Consent Agenda Budget Amendments, the City Secretary’s office received approval for $27,000 to fund a full-time Record Specialist/Communications position, that was originally posted in November 2022 as a part-time position. City Secretary Kristy Doll reported that qualified applicants who have applied were only interested in a full-time position, therefore she requested to make the position full time.
City Council will meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Huntsville Public Library.
