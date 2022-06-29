This commentary is a response to the recent allegations in regard to the Uvalde mass shooting of May 24.
On limiting the magazine capacity of firearms to ten rounds: This was tried from 1994 through 2004. The Urban Institute, with funding from the Clinton Administration, which had implemented the ban, found no evidence that the magazine bad had any effect on crime.
Increasing the age that a person can buy a gun to 21.
18 year-olds are allowed to vote, serve in the military, and are subject to adult criminal statutes. Tens of thousands of 18, 19, and 20 year olds are in the armed forces. Yet they cannot be trusted with a gun?
Reinstitute a waiting period to buy a gun.
Professor James Wright, of the University of Massachusetts, author of the “Wright-Ross” study financed by the Carter Administration, stated “there is no evidence that any of these waiting period laws, or another gun control law, has succeeded in cutting down the violent crime rate.”
More extensive background checks are needed for gun buyers.
The Instant Check database will inform the gun store, and the FBI, RIGHT NOW, whether a potential buyer is a known criminal or a citizen. Exactly how much more “extensive” does a background check need to be?
We need “Red Flag” laws to disarm mentally unfit gun owners.
Every state in the union have laws about this! When police get a phone call that a gun owner might hurt himself or others, at least two, but usually four, officers will go to the gun owner and talk to him. If the officers decide that he is a threat, he will be taken in for a 72-hour evaluation. If he is not a threat, they will go talk to the individual who made the accusation, and possibly arrest that person for filing a false police report.
“Red Flag” laws are bad for two reasons:
A. There is NO mandatory treatment for the subject if the police think that he needs it.
B. There is NO punishment for filing a false police report. The only thing “Red Flag” laws do is take away a subject’s guns. He is still left with his knives, his motor vehicles, and whatever other potential weapon he might think up. Julio Gonzales killed 87 people with a dollar’s worth of gasoline.
We need mental health checks for gun owners.
Less than one tenth of one percent of the 100 million Americans who own guns commit crimes with their guns. How about a mental health check for people who believe in gun control?
The AR-15 is too lethal for civilian use.
Actually, about half of the states in the Union will not allow you to use the AR-15 to hunt deer because they do not believe that the .223 bullet the AR-15 uses is lethal enough. Over the years at least three new rifle cartridges have been developed to replace the .223. The 6.8mm SPC has supposedly been adopted by the Royal bodyguard in both Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Our own military will supposedly adopt a new plastic 6.8x51mm cartridge to replace both the .223 and the .308 cartridges. The 6mm ARC is supposedly in use by our special force.
The AR-15 is a weapon of war.
Almost all rifle development was developed for military use. The lever action rifle was adapted by the U.S. Army in the Civil War. The single shot rifle was adopted by both the British and American armies in the late 1860s, and early 1870s. Paul Mauser perfected the bolt action rifle, which was adopted by almost every country on this planet, in the early 1890s.
Teachers should not carry a gun to protect their students.
On May 15, 1974, three Palestinian terrorists killed 25 students and wounded 66 others at the school in Maalot, Israel. The Israeli government gave handgun permits to any Israeli with a clean record. All over Israel, guns became pervasive in the schools, as teachers and school nurses started to carry guns. Parents and grandparents started guarding schools in voluntary shifts. No school group went on a trip without armed guards. After a couple of terrorist infiltration members attacks against schools failed, the PLO left the schools alone.
Thailand was having a problem with Muslim terrorists murdering teachers and burning down schools. On April 27, 2004, the Thai government gave teachers licenses to buy guns and carry them to schools to protect themselves and their students, the attacks stopped.
I have a radical idea for dealing with mass shootings.
ELIMINATE GUN FREE ZONES!
Killers CHOOSE gun free zones! The 2015 Charleston, South Carolina church killer originally wanted to attack the College of Charleston, but changed his mind when he found out they had armed guards. The Batman movie theatre killer admitted in his diary that he wanted to attack an airport but it had “substantial security.” Out of seven theatres in his area, he chose the only one that banned concealed carry handguns. The 2012 U.C. Santa Barbara killer ruled out several targets he thought might be defended. One 2014 killer in Canada posted to Facebook a cartoon of a defenseless victim explaining to his killer that guns are prohibited.
Bring God back in the schools.
Seriously. An alienated boy needs a good moral compass that Christianity provides. There is also a deterrent factor. A boy will think twice about mass murder if he knows he will spend ETERNITY in the lake of fire (Revelation 20:14).
Kelley Barber
