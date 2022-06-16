Dear Huntsville Item,
I couldn't end the day without expressing my experience today. We, as humans, tend to focus on the negative. From the news to the newspapers, social media, to reviews, we tend to complain often more than we express a positive word.
Today I was at HEB service station to get gas. I went and paid for my gas and proceeded back to the pump. As I pumped my gas, a sweet lady walked up to me. I don't know where she came from or where she was parked, but she asked me if she could ask me a question. I told her she could, and she asked me how much gas I was putting in my car. I was a bit confused, but I told her the amount. After I finished pumping my gas, she told me to hang up the pump. She then said something that shocked me and made me cry. She told me after I hang up the pump to restart it to top off what I put in.
I could not believe what I was hearing. I knew that this was a blessing from God. I wrote this letter to say that there are still good people in this world. God gives us a little faith, hope, and love each day in all shapes, forms, and fashions. I was so overwhelmed when I thanked her that I forgot to ask her name.
If you are reading this letter, I want you to know that your good deed will never be forgotten. I pray that others, including myself, will take the time out of their day to be a ray of sunshine in someone else's life. It doesn't always have to be in monetary value, but a smile, a compliment, or a kind word is what we all need.
You never know what a person is going through or what is needed for them to know that there is still love in this world. Jackie DeShannon said it best "What the world needs now is love." Let us all show love to one another.
Sincerely,
Jennifer Glaze
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.