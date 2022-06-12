City Council Meeting Response June, 2022
After the last council meeting, having worked hard to place a resolution on the agenda in order to be able to stand up as a council and demand that TDCJ include us in the plan for the Bats for the citizens of Huntsville, the lack of support from other council members was disappointing to say the least. I have said it before and I will say it again, as council members, we are elected to represent the citizens of Huntsville, not just make decisions based on our own personal whims.
Council members should work diligently, spend time researching, asking questions and trying to be as knowledgeable as possible about a subject prior to coming to the council meeting and voting on something.
There are 4 at-large positions open for re-election this year. I would encourage all members of the public to consider running for these positions so that we can fill this council with intelligent, civic-minded individuals who care about Huntsville and listening to what the citizens concerns are. The first date to file to run for city council will be on Monday, July 25th. You may contact the City Secretary’s office to schedule an appointment to file to run for office.
Daiquiri Beebe
