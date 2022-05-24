Less than 5% of Texans cast their ballots early in the May primary runoffs, according to state data.
The early voting period ran from May 16-20. Of the nearly 17.33 million registered voters, about 749,500 Democrats and Republicans have turned out so far. Election Day is May 24.
The primary runoff election allows voters to select a single candidate that will represent their party come November. On the ballot are races in which candidates failed to clinch more than 50% of the vote during the March primary.
In this election, one of the biggest races is between the Republican attorney general candidates, incumbent Ken Paxton and challenger George P. Bush. Other notable races include the Democratic race for lieutenant governor between Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier.
Early turnout was particularly low for Democrats, where 1 in 3 voters were tied to the party. Turnout was particularly low in Crane County, near Odessa, where no Democratic voters of the 2,625 registered voters cast their ballot. About 102 Republicans did so in the same county.
Republicans had the highest turnout in Mills County, located in central Texas, with a rate of about 20.54%, or nearly 700 votes. In the same county, eight Democrats cast their ballots. The lowest turnout for Republicans was in Jim Hogg County, in south Texas, where five voted, accounting for 0.13% of registered voters in the county.
Democrats had the highest turnout in Kenedy County, in south Texas, with a rate of 25.89%, or 80 votes. In the same county, three Republicans cast their ballot.
The last day to vote in the primary is May 24. Polls are open from 7 a.m.
