"Legally Blonde" opens soon at Huntsville High

HUNTSVILLE — The long-awaited fall musical “Legally Blonde” opens next week at Huntsville High School.
The show runs Thursday, Oct. 14 through Sun. Oct 17, with showtime at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children, students and seniors at the door. Advance tickets are $10 through cast members and online at hhshornetdrama.net.
“My role is Warner. He’s Elle’s boyfriend in the beginning then breaks up with her and goes to Harvard where she follows him,” said sophomore Benjamin Hendricks. “I’ve been practicing my vocal range.”
Legally Blonde is a two-hour musical following Elle Woods, played by Kathleen Williams, a sorority girl who goes to Harvard Law School to prove she is serious and not just another dumb blonde. Once there, she meets Emmett Forrest, played by David Mars, a former law student who helps her unlock her potential in law.
“I play Professor Callahan. He’s a Harvard professor who teaches Law 101, the class Elle gets an internship in,” said junior Seth Brown. “I’m most excited to do my solo singing sections. I’ve been practicing them for a while and I hope they turn out well on stage.”
The production showcases stunning musical numbers that take the viewer through Elle’s journey in law school, where she faces rejection, failure, and ultimately, bliss.
“I’m playing Paulette. Paulette is an iconic character especially in the musical. She’s got a great solo song and a very unique love story for herself. She helps Elle along the way and is a vital part of the storyline,” said senior Gracie Cutler. “I’ve worked very tirelessly on all of the choreography because I’ve elected myself to be part of the ensemble as well as Paulette.”
The cast started working on the show back in August, spending four days a week working on vocals, choreography and acting. All the work has paid off and the show is truly stunning.
“I joined the show because I thought it would be fun. I’m stage manager so I do everything backstage and I help try to run the show as cleanly as I can,” said junior Cristobal Quintana.
