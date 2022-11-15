Lee Baron supports HISD students with Jordans

Huntsville has a men’s clothing store that specializes in boutique sports wear. The store is owned and operated by a father and son duo, Sam and A.J. Jhangiani.
“We pride ourselves in giving back to the community,” said Sam. “This month we have the theme ‘Hide and Seek.’ The concept is to search your closets to find gently worn or new clothes for school age children.”
Sam explained that their business has done several drives to benefit students in need. Through their partnership with Nike, the store will have limited edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG in stock.
“We thought this is another great opportunity for us to partner with the school district,” Sam said.
Lee Baron partnered with Huntsville ISD (HISD) Secondary Schools Social Worker Sally Dowis to collect clothes, jeans, coats, socks, etc., for children ages 5 and up. Clothes must be clean, in very good condition or new.
“At-Risk children will benefit from these donation and no child will be denied,” said Dowis.
The program is part of the district’s McKinney-Vento Homeless Program and Social Services.
“The program provides a clothing room for students who are homeless and housing insecure, or students with an immediate need,” said Dowis.
Dowis said the Social Services department of HISD provides numerous other services for individual students and families.
“These services are critical to the success of the students and families stabilization in the community,” said Dowis.
A.J. explained that individuals who donate to the effort will receive a raffle ticket, for a drawing to purchase the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. “The more you donate, the more raffle tickets you receive,” A.J. said.
A special donation box will be placed outside the business beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15. You must see staff at Lee Baron’s to receive your raffle tickets. The drawing will close at noon Friday, Nov. 18. Winners will be notified the next day.
“That winner will get first dibs at buying the new shoes,” Sam said. “There are people out there that are often referred to as sneaker heads. We hope to draw them in with this effort.”
Lee Baron is located at West Hill Mall, 2 Financial Plaza #120B. For more information, call 936-291-1118 or find them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. To contact Sally Dowis, LMSW, Social services, email sdowis@huntsville-isd.org or call 936-435-6964.
