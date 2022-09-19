Book honors organ donor
Clayton Sparks is no longer with us, but the kindness and generosity he was known for will be celebrated in perpetuity thanks to Abby Gray’s book, “Clayon Sparks Leaves His Mark”. Through a life-saving organ donation to Abby’s husband Reid Gray, their children will grow up knowing that a real-life hero saved their Dad’s life. The Gray family will celebrate the book at a special event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Wynne Home Arts Center.
The event will feature children’s activities that include card making for children awaiting organ donations. Gray will give a reading and sign copies of the book, which will be for sale on site. Representatives from Children’s Transplant Initiative will be on hand to share information about their organization, which supports families and children involved in the transplant process.
Abby Gray never intended to write a children’s book, but as the story of her husband’s organ transplant continued to intertwine with the family of the organ donor, she realized it was a way to honor a life worth celebrating. Abby was struggling with infertility and had undergone three rounds of in vitro fertilization when Reid was diagnosed with an incurable disease.
There was a 90 percent chance of Reid developing cancer without a transplant. After two hospitalizations for infections within a month, his doctor said it was time to place his name on a transplant list. Finding a match is always a challenge, and receiving an organ from a direct donor is even more rare.
Abby and Reid had signed up on transplant lists in Texas, Indiana, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio. They had friends being tested in Cleveland, who were willing to be living donors but no one proved to be a viable match. The Grays developed the mantra “Expect Miracles,” which they had printed on t-shirts to be worn by friends and family in support of their cause. Abby counts a number of miracles that happened during this journey. While trying to find a liver for Reid, she found out she was pregnant with twins.
Abby began sharing their struggles on Facebook, including a blog she said served as both therapy and a way to connect with others with similar experiences. The Grays were at a wedding in Houston when Abby’s mother called to tell her that Clayton’s mother Beth Sparks had reached out on social media, offering the organ they desperately needed.
Clayton Edwin John Sparks was only 24 years old when he died in a tragic ski accident in Colorado in January of 2019. He had just earned his Master’s Degree from the University of Houston. Even though his parents were devastated by his loss, they wasted no time ensuring that his final wishes of being an organ donor were able to save a life.
Abby immediately called their transplant coordinator, who was about to reach out to her. Within a matter of hours, the Grays packed their bags and arrived at the hospital. On January 14, 2019, Reid received Clayton’s liver successfully at Houston Methodist Hospital. In fact, more than 80 families were touched by his decision to be an organ donor.
Clayton’s entire family had been following Reid’s transplant on social media, and Beth reached out to Abby right after the surgery. Abby said this was a testament to who Clayton was and the kind of family that he came from. When Abby gave birth to the twins, she gave her son Clayton as his middle name. Both families have become very close, and Beth and Larry Sparks are now bonus grandparents to the Gray’s children.
Abby wanted her children to know what they went through, and how important Clayton’s life was, both before and after his passing. Clayton was the kind of person who would spend his birthday money to buy food to donate to the local food bank. He was also known for dressing up as Santa Claus to deliver Christmas presents at Bridgewood Farms, a special needs community in Conroe. Everyone who knew him was aware of his kind and generous heart.
The idea for the book came to Abby last summer. She kept it a secret from Clayton’s parents until Christmas last year and presented it as a surprise. Beth helped to add a list of activities for kids called the Spark Kindness Challenge. Gray’s mother, Dee Everett, provided the illustrations. The book was released on April 19th to celebrate World Liver Day.
“A lot of people are going through more than we know,” said Abby. “I wanted the book to spread the word about being kind to each other.”
Mark Ghobrial, the surgeon who performed the transplant, invited Abby to speak at Houston Methodist Hospital’s Celebration of Life event in April of this year. At the event, the hospital purchased 500 copies of “Clayton Sparks Leaves His Mark”. LifeGift, a non-profit organization that supports organ donors and recipients, also purchased 500 copies. A portion of the proceeds from book sales go to the Clayton Sparks Memorial Foundation, which was created by his friends as a way to give back to the community in honor of the life he lived.
The Wynne Home Arts Center is located at 1428 11th Street in Huntsville. To learn more about the book and purchase online, visit https://claytonsparksbook.com/. Follow the story on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/claytonsparksbook. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, visit https://www.lifegift.org/. To donate to the Clayton Sparks Memorial Foundation, vist their page at https://www.facebook.com/ClaytonSparks
