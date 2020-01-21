LEAF-PRO: A program for the home landscape

We are proud to have a locally branded educational program known as LEAF-PRO (Landscape Environmental Awareness Facility – Protection Reduction Outreach). The LEAF-PRO program is an educational outreach effort designed to demonstrate and promote educated, ecologically responsible decision-making through home landscape practices. The program is one of the key factors that the Walker County Master Gardeners take into consideration with almost everything we do.
Here are some basics that we practice that may be of help to you in your home landscape. Recycling, Reducing solid waste, Reusing, IPM (Integrated Pest Management), Planting trees, and Composting are some of the foundations that WCMGA members use consistently.
The first one is recycling. The easiest things to recycle are paper, cardboard and plastics. If you live in the city limits of Huntsville, you probably have been provided with a blue recycling bin. This is for your recyclable goods. If you have any questions as to what goes in that bin, please feel free to call a Master Gardener at our number listed below, or the City of Huntsville Customer Service at 936-294-5712.
Here are a few tips that gardeners use to recycle things that don’t go into the bin or are dropped off at the Recycling Center at the Transfer Station. Newspaper is great as a weed barrier and breaks down fairly quickly in the soil. We’ve done this on a regular basis to keep grass and other weeds out of raised garden beds. Leave at least ½ inch between the plant stalk and where you place the newspaper. The black and white printed part is best. Don’t use slick, color magazine paper. Put those in the recycle bin. Use several sheets, and soak the newspaper thoroughly. Keep the newspaper moist to keep from flying away and it keeps the soil moist around the plant.
Recycling milk jugs is another great gardening tip. They can be used two ways. The easiest is to cut the bottom off of the jug and use the top half to place over your seedlings out in the garden. This does two things for the young seedling. It acts as a cloche over young seedlings to form a small greenhouse to retain warmth and protect from frost. The second is that it protects the seedling from anything that may think that it is a nice snack!
The second way is to use the whole jug as a greenhouse. This is a great way to start seedlings inside. Make sure you have a good sunny window that faces South or East if you are going to use it inside. This is another super project to do with your children or if you have limited space to start seeds.
For the greenhouse jug, you need a ½ gallon or gallon jug. Wash the jug thoroughly and don’t throw away the lid, and don’t remove the handle. Cut the jug about 4-5 inches from the bottom. Some people cut all the way around, others on three sides and leave the fourth side attached to use as a hinge. You may soak your seeds the night before if you are planting peas, microgreens or beans. Don’t punch holes in the bottom of the jug.
When filling your jug with soil, don’t fill to the top. Fill to about 1 to 2 inches from the lip. Place seeds, and fill with only as much soil as the packet indicates. Many seeds will not germinate if there is too much soil on top. Then water only enough to dampen the soil. Place the top of the jug back on and seal with either painter’s tape or packing tape. Electrical tape may be too hard to remove. Check seedlings in a few days. If the soil has dried out, spray or mist the top of the soil and replace the lid. You should have strong seedlings ready to transplant in about 14 days.
Next, we reuse almost all of our pots for planting seedlings to hanging baskets. Unless they are cracked, they get a quick washout or sanitize with a little bleach and soapy water and they are ready for compost, potting soil or other special mixes and a new seed or plant. Many other containers are upcycled, decorated or retrofitted to make containers for various plants. Check out some of these containers at our Spring Plant Sale. The succulents will be featured in a number of these upcycled containers. Doing this with your children is a super rainy day project and can get them using their creative juices on how to keep solid waste out of our landfills. P.S. This saves all of us money!
Composting is an all-time favorite of the Master Gardeners. Most gardeners call compost ‘black gold’ or free fertilizer. If you would like more information on composting, contact the Master Gardeners. Tours of our compost bins and how they are used can be arranged. Just a side note, the Cemetery is open all the time in the Demonstration Gardens. The Cemetery has headstones that explain how long it takes certain products to break down in the soil or a landfill.
Another part of LEAF-PRO is planting trees, you can contact the AgriLife Extension Office at 936-435-2426 or visit the Master Gardeners at the Tree Sale on Saturday, Feb. 1 for more information on how trees can save you money. The Tree Sale begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter. There will be approximately 2,000 bare root tree saplings available for a donation to the WCMGA. Some trees will be available in limited quantities.
