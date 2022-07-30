Teachers, students, and concerned residents gathered Wednesday night to hear comments from local law enforcement on school safety. This is the second gathering of its kind at Warren Chapel United Methodist Church, thanks to Rev. Kimm Thomas and her congregation. Local law enforcement officers Community Services Corporal David Warner and Lt. John Davila represented the City of Huntsville Police and the Walker County Sheriff’s Department in order to educate the public on precisely what measures are being taken to ensure the safety of students and staff in our schools.
“I’m scared to go back to school,” said Cason Miller, who is about to enter seventh grade at Mance Park Middle School. “There’s no telling what could be out there or what could happen”. Miller’s father Brian Miller is a retired police officer with the City of Huntsville. He had a lot to say about what could have been done better in Uvalde, voicing that the police officer who had the chance to take down the school shooter should have done so.
His mother, Tammy Vincent shared her worry and frustration over what the parents went through in Uvalde. “It angers me that the officers were tackling and tazing parents who wanted to get to their kids. Those officers spent all their time and energy keeping parents out while they should have been stopping the shooter,” said Vincent.
These kinds of concerns are precisely why Rev. Thomas organized the gathering again this year. Warner and Davila shared extensive information on protocols, recent purchases and what kind of training their respective departments undergo to help quell fears brought about by the school shooting in Uvalde. Thomas is also a substitute teacher at HISD.
Warren and Davila began their presentation by directing attendees to Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training website to read a minute by minute breakdown of the shooting in Uvalde. ALERRT provides in depth analysis of active shooter events in order to train law enforcement officers on how to improve response times and reduce casualties in a wide range of situations. All city and school officers undergo two levels of ALERRT training annually. The first level is for active shooter response and the second level is medical triage and crisis management.
Huntsville police have purchased 22 new radios to enhance communications between first responders. The radios they will replace are still in working order. The older radios are to be serviced and programmed to keep as backup in a situation where multiple agencies need to work together to apprehend a suspect or manage a crisis. This allows local fire, EMS, and other emergency personnel to share the same radio frequency for faster response.
Riot shields, breaching kits, and breaching shotguns were also purchased to aid police, deputies, and school resource officers in the event of an active shooter. Warner explained the difference in confidence levels between an officer with soft conceal body armor, which will not stop rifle fire, versus wearing hard trauma body armor with a shield and a proper rifle.
While not all police departments provide rifles, all HPD officers are issued a patrol rifle with uniform ammunition and operating procedures. Warner brought in his own hard trauma body armor to demonstrate how they work to fragment rifle rounds, allowing attendees to feel the weight and try it on.
During the question and answer portion of the presentation, one parent asked how many school resource officers HISD has and how many officers are actually present at the school throughout the year. Huntsville High School has two full time resource officers and all other schools have one SRO that remains the same for the entire school year.
In addition, there is one full time police officer at each school on a daily basis. According to Warner, HISD had their own police department prior to 2003. Due to the enormous cost of maintaining that force, HISD now contracts local police and pays 80% of the cost, with HPD covering the remaining 20%.
Another question came from a student at Mance Park on what to do if they knew a fellow student had a gun in their possession. Warner stressed the importance of telling a school resource officer, counselor, or teacher immediately. Warner referred to an incident in which he was informed by a student about a classmate having a gun on campus. Warner was able to locate the suspected student and retrieve a loaded gun from his backpack before an incident occurred.
“If you see something, say something,” said Warner. Davila supported this statement by adding that when students see fellow classmates who may be having a mental crisis to talk to them, or help them find someone to talk to. “Sometimes when a student in crisis is able to talk to someone, things get better and bad situations can be avoided,” said Davila.
Phelps resident Alex Williams inquired about the level of interpersonal communication and training between first responders as a whole. Warner gave more details about ALERRT training local officers are required to complete and the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training that took place at the high school last week. EMS, the fire department, students, teachers and law enforcement all took part in the training.
“We did not skimp on the details for this training. We even had a helicopter fly in to simulate what a real incident might entail,” said Warner. He went on to say that many local officers have worked for both HPD and the Sheriff’s Department at some point in their career, and many work at the schools as an extra job. Warner explained that every culture in law enforcement is different, but that we should feel fortunate that the local culture among officers is cohesive.
Davila and Warner voiced more than once that they had faith that their fellow officers would do what needed to be done without hesitation if an active shooter event does occur.
“I can’t promise you nothing bad will happen in the future, but I can tell you that we will do everything we can to keep your kids safe,” said Warner. He counseled parents to be completely honest with their kids and to encourage them to do the right thing. He brought up the gated area at the high school between the buildings where the gate is frequently propped open. That area is gated for students' protection and should not be left open at any time.
Rev. Thomas inquired about the frequency of gun violence in Walker County as a whole. Warner explained that the majority of gun violence in Walker County was not random, but normally originates from domestic violence disputes. Warner and Davila both gave details about how those incidents are handled in order to avoid casualties, and how they differ from an active shooter situation.
Each officer stressed that the way that most guns get into the hands of the wrong people is by gun owners leaving their cars unlocked at night with a loaded weapon inside. Warner elaborated by saying there were very few instances of thieves breaking into cars, but that residents who have NRA stickers or “Come and Take It” decals actually make their vehicles a target by advertising that they are gun owners. According to Warner and Davila, guns are stolen from cars in Walker County on a daily basis simply because gun owners don’t lock their car doors.
One parent asked how gang activity is handled at the high school. “We can’t do anything unless there is a criminal occurrence,” said Warner. “However, we do investigate and officers keep track of their activities”. Warner added, “We never disclose who informants are if a student shares sensitive information about another student”.
Warner concluded by referring back to a fire in one of HISD’s cafeteria kitchens and the chaos that ensued when parents began to arrive to retrieve their students. “As much as I hate to tell a parent to go home or stand by, when a crisis occurs, we need parents to stay away from the schools while we do our jobs. Stay tuned to social media channels for posts to stay updated and we will let you know what is happening. This is for everyone’s safety,” said Warner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.