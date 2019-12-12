A husband and wife had retired for the night when a fire broke out at their home and business, located on Hwy. 75 near the city New Waverly.
The couple reported to officials that their home’s smoke alarm began sounding around 10 p.m., and when the male occupant opened the front door he discovered that their enclosed front porch was heavily engulfed in fire. The couple scrambled to escape out the rear, with the female occupant escaping through a back window. Unfortunately, they did not have time to retrieve their cell phones and were unable to call 911.
As the fire began to spread into the home and adjacent shop, passing motorists called 911, bringing the New Waverly Fire Department to the scene. The first crew from the nearby station on Hwy. 75 arrived within a couple of minutes of the first 911 call. They were soon joined by other units from New Waverly, Huntsville and Montgomery County.
Firefighters were able to utilize a pond on the property for a water supply and soon brought the fire under control, but not before the home and shop were heavily damaged by the fire.
According to NWFD officials, the fire appeared to originate on the front porch near a wood burning fireplace. However, New Waverly Fire investigators will be working with the homeowner’s insurance company to determine the exact cause of the fire.
The husband and wife escaped without any warm clothes, but one of the 911 callers gave her winter coat to the female occupant. The male occupant was checked out by Walker County EMS for minor burn injuries but was not transported to the hospital.
Fire officials credit their working smoke alarms for their narrow escape, giving them time to seek out an alternate escape route. This is the second fire in recent weeks that could have resulted in tragedy if not for the presence of working smoke alarms.
Last month, two elderly residents were sound asleep when an early morning fire broke out on the porch of their home on Emerald Lane. That fire started from a heat lamp used for warmth for their animals and threatened to trap them in their home as well, but they were alerted by smoke alarms and escaped without injury.
With the onset of colder weather and the holiday season, fire officials say that we are entering the peak season for home fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, more home fires occur across the nation during the months of December, January, and February than any other time of year. The majority of these fires are related to cooking and home heating, with most fatal fires caused by portable space heaters.
“The No. 1 step residents can take to safeguard lives is to ensure that their home is equipped with working smoke alarms,” New Waverly Fire Department public information officer Jimmy Williams said. “Just having working smoke alarms cuts your chances of dying in a home fire in half. Senior citizens and small children are at the greatest risk of dying in a home fire due to their inability to quickly respond to a growing fire.”
Residents who own their home and need assistance with smoke alarms are encouraged to contact the New Waverly Fire Department at 936-344-6911 and request assistance. Firefighters will come to your home and install free long life smoke alarms to help keep your family members safe.
Residents living in rental homes or apartments should notify their landlord in writing if they do not have smoke alarms. State law requires rental property owners install smoke alarms in every bedroom, adjacent hallway and living rooms.
