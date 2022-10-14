Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School is hosting Lasso Your Imagination at 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Walker County Fairgrounds to benefit children’s literacy in Walker County. In conjunction with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, this program provides a free book every month for children who are enrolled. The fundraiser will feature barbecue, line dancing, silent and live auctions, and a lasso steering competition. Tickets are $25 per person.
Tomorrow’s Promise has long been a partner of the Imagination Library. The program founded by Dolly Parton sends new books to children from birth until they begin school. As of September of this year, the program has gifted over 190 million books to children across five countries. Parents who have taken part in the program say that the books they receive are high quality, age appropriate, and cover a wide range of subjects.
“They also send books that come in different languages. My husband is Hispanic, so I love that our son can see the Spanish translations for the stories. It’s a positive reinforcement of his culture.” said Maggie McDowell, mother of Niko Cuellar.
Niko is only two, but he keeps a basket of books by his bed. McDowell said they wouldn’t have such a variety of books without the program. The books they received when he was an infant were interactive and colorful. Her next youngest child is now eight, but when he was first learning to read, he would borrow Niko’s books to practice. McDowell is an avid reader and this program fosters a love of books for her whole family.
The program has specific parameters for the overall themes and concepts for the books. They purposely promote diversity, self esteem and confidence, and an appreciation of art and aesthetics. Having the books delivered directly to homes is a convenience for parents, but also a special treat for the kids.
“My daughter gets so excited when it’s time for her book to arrive,” said Drew Miller, father of four year old Isabella Koether-Miller. “She thinks that Dolly Parton is her fairy godmother.”
Her all time favorite book is “Find Fergus”. It’s about a bear who wants to play hide and seek but isn’t very good at hiding. Isabella has reading time every night before bed.
“I love the idea that the Imagination Library gives kids the opportunity to develop a library of their own. It instills a love of reading and families coming together for the experience,” said Miller.
Tomorrow’s Promise is hosting their first even fall social event to raise funds for the program.
The price of a ticket covers the cost of sponsoring one child for a year. Other items will be raffled or auctioned off at the event.
The big raffle prize is a Louis Vuitton handbag. Auction items include a Joe Namath jersey, a diamond necklace from Elliott Herzlich jewelers, an Astros fan package, and other high value items donated by local sponsors.
The public is invited to take part in the fun while supporting a good cause. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.unleashyourimagination.org/event/lasso.
For more information on how to start an Imagination Library program in your area, visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/start-a-program/.
