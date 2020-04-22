The National Weather Service said a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” was spotted at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Polk County Wednesday evening.
Photos and videos posted online show that the twister caused significant damage in the area to trees and buildings.
Local officials say that at least 10 people were injured in the tornado.
This is extreme close-range of the Seven Oaks, TX wedge via Snapmaps. My goodness. #txwx https://t.co/fnlCl43K1j pic.twitter.com/cS4zxXgfPl— Stormwx1 (@stormwx1) April 22, 2020
Following the storm, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following statement:
"My office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies are working with local officials to provide immediate support to the areas devastated by this tornado," said Governor Abbott. "The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities. Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather."
Texas Division of Emergency Management field staff, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Texas Department of State Health Services ambulance services, and additional medical resources are already engaged within the community and additional assistance is en route. The state stands ready to engage with additional resources as severe weather continues to impact parts of Texas this evening.
Additional agencies involved in the response effort include the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Military Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service, Texas A&M Task Force One and State Mass Care Team.
