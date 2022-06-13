Although President Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law in 1948, it would take until 2013 for women to be granted the right to serve in full combat.
The ladies who gathered at the HEARTS Museum on Saturday each represented an important part of the role of women in the U.S. Military, both in the past and present.
They shared their stories of service and their personal connection to the Huntsville area. Thanks to an anonymous individual donation, and additional funds from the Brazos Valley Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association TX 23-9, the ladies were gifted with supplies to make decorative wreaths.
They also received gift bags with items from local businesses and organizations. Williams Family Treasures, Able Ammo, Community Service Credit Union, The Jolly Fox, Cowboy Contractors, Dr. Jeffrey Pruski, the local Girl Scouts, and the U.S. Army Recruiters Office of Huntsville all contributed gifts to honor the ladies for their service.
“I am grateful to have served, and now dedicate my life to volunteering,” said Liesa Hackett, who served in the U.S. Army for 14 years. Hacket was born just 45 minutes north of Huntsville.
Hackett is an accountant for the City of Huntsville and a member of the Veteran’s Affairs Advisory Board. She joined the military at age 17. Hackett was stationed at Ft. Dix in New Jersey and later at Ft. Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
Tyrann Bodiford was born in Midland, Texas and joined the service in 1980. She was an administrator and served at the MP training school at the first permanent duty station that integrated women at Ft. McClellan.
“I loved my job,” said Bodiford. She retired from her service in Germany in 1986 and then lived in California, Georgia, and Illinois.
“Moving back to Texas was the best decision we ever made,” said Bodiford. She has lived in Madison County with her husband of 39 years since 2020.
Su Anderson lives in Madisonville. Because airborne and canine rescue positions were not available to women when she joined in 1984, she served as an MP in the army. She was in Desert Storm. Anderson also performed canine search and rescue missions for FEMA in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Her husband Jeff, who is also a veteran, has a non-profit organization called Rebuilding Warriors that provides service dogs for vets.
Dorothy Colton served in the Army Core of Nurses in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 and now facilitates courses for female inmates to help them navigate the outside world after they are released.
Doris “Lu” Gresham served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Kentucky. She met her husband in Germany. They married after her service was complete and they traveled the world during his 21 years of service, living in Paris and Ethiopia. Gresham was a hospital volunteer for 50 years and helped start the Veteran’s Museum, contributing to the women’s section when it was initially housed at West Hill Mall. She quilts every Wednesday at the HEARTS Museum.
Kathy Kent spent 25 years in the Army and retired as Sergeant First Class. She served in a hospital in Chatanooga, Tennessee, and was a weapons trainer in Birmingham, Alabama. She served as a recruiter for eight years and completed her service at Camp Shelby in Mississippi. She moved to Huntsville to be near her sister and now her daughter lives here as well.
Chynthia Richardson is originally from Detroit. She served in the Army and retired in San Diego. After leaving California, she traveled from Amarillo to Corpus Christi in her fifth wheel and landed in Huntsville. She currently resides near Conroe and still serves in the reserves.
“I want to thank you, all my sisters in service. I wouldn’t be here, if it were not for you, paving the way for me,” said Richardson.
Diane Roman served for ten years and was primarily stationed at Camp Roberts in California. She served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. She also has a Ph.D. in mental health. Roman moved to Huntsvlle five years ago with her husband to be near his family in the Bryan/College Station area.
Martha Fahlund is from South Central Los Angeles. She moved to El Paso in 1976, where she completed high school and college. She served in the Army and trained in Virginia. Fahlund was stationed at Ft. Bliss and retired as an E5 Sergeant. She came to Huntsville to be near her grandchildren. Her children have lived here for almost 20 years.
Judy Henderson is a veteran who served in the U.S. Army Women’s Core from 1974 to 1978. She was an 05 Echo Radio Operator stationed at Ft. McClennan in Alabama and at Ft. Dix in New Jersey before a tour in Germany.
Henderson says she is now “in the payback mode, giving back, and looking forward to new and better things”. As of next week, she will be the new auxiliary president of Trinty VFW 6899.
“Our mission is to serve veterans, their families, and support their communities,” said Henderson.
Part of the celebration was recognizing Tara Burnett, Executive Director of the HEARTS Museum. Burnett comes from a long line of veterans. Both of her grandfathers served and her grandmother worked in finance at the Pentagon. Her son has served in the Army for 11 years. Burnett. She met her husband Roger while working at the Wynne Unit and they have been married for 24 years. She first got involved at the museum as a volunteer, and came on board as an admin assistant.
“I get to serve those who are underserved, and they deserve it more than anybody else,” said Burnett. She helps veterans by organizing the delivery of medications, transport to doctor’s appointments, and with outreach to local organizations that build handicap ramps and other services.
“It’s the coolest place in the world to be,” said Burnett.
Walker County Services Officer Robert “Bob” Kane was on hand to greet the ladies and share his contact information. His office is located in the Walker County Senior Center at 340 C Hwy 75 N in Huntsville. He assists veterans with applying for services and filing appeals. He can be contacted at (936) 435-2474 or via email at bkane@co.walker.tx.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.