Republican incumbents Danny Kuykendall and Bill Daugette appears to have won re-election on the Walker County Commissioners Court. 

With 11 of 11 Election Day precincts and all early and mail voting reporting, both candidates hold a commanding lead.  

See current results below. 

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 1

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Danny Kuykendall 3,708 65.55
Rosalyn “Lynn” Howard Kelly 1,858 32.84

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 3

Candidate Party Votes Percentage 
Bill Daugette 3,424 64.76
Richard Harrison 1,769 33.46

 

