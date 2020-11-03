Republican incumbents Danny Kuykendall and Bill Daugette appears to have won re-election on the Walker County Commissioners Court.
With 11 of 11 Election Day precincts and all early and mail voting reporting, both candidates hold a commanding lead.
See current results below.
COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Danny Kuykendall
|R
|3,708
|65.55
|Rosalyn “Lynn” Howard Kelly
|D
|1,858
|32.84
COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bill Daugette
|R
|3,424
|64.76
|Richard Harrison
|D
|1,769
|33.46
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.