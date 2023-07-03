Kolb named Main Street Manager

Rebekah Kolb is Huntsville’s new Main Street Manager. Her first official day was May 1 and she has picked up where Annel Guadalupe left off. Her new post is keeping her quite busy, attending meetings, meeting our local residents and business owners, and mastering the new format for financial reporting to the Texas Historical Commission.
Already working on visual improvements, Kolb is in the process of replacing the banners on the downtown lamp posts with new graphics and fixtures. She has been working with Angela Robinson at the Wynne Home Arts Center on the Downtown Music Series and is getting ready for the annual Touch a Truck on the Square, which is scheduled for September 23.
She has also started a new project, seeking recognition for local business owners through the Texas Downtown Association. She is coordinating applications on behalf of Huntsville businesses nominated for awards for outstanding achievement or design. Kolb is a member of the organization, which is dedicated to downtown development and revitalization. Their annual conference will be held in Nacogdoches this fall where the winners will be announced.
Kolb has a new intern, thanks to Mike Yawn, who coordinates interns at SHSU to match them with the best opportunities that fit their skill set and the needs of local businesses and government offices. Karen Castillo is pursuing a degree in International Economics and is expected to graduate this December.
“Karen has been a huge help,” said Kolb. “She comes in every day with a willingness to do whatever is needed, and I really appreciate that.”
Kolb grew up in the Woodlands and graduated from SHSU with a degree in history in 2018. Her husband is a firefighter for the City of Conroe and they are the proud parents of a six month old daughter.
She began working in tourism as an intern in the Department of Parks and Recreation at the City of Conroe. She then became their Tourism Coordinator and served in that position for a total of four years. She says her duties changed dramatically after the completion of the Margaritaville Resort, because having a full service hotel and convention center made such a big impact on tourism.
That experience made her a great fit for the position of Main Street Manager for the City of Huntsville. She has spent a lot of time looking through the notes of her predecessors in order to learn every detail she can about what was in the works, and to revive other projects that may have gone by the wayside. She has been getting to know the advisory board and other key players as they have gotten back on track with regular meetings.
“It’s nice to be in a place where people understand the value of tourism,” said Kolb. Having like minded people on board is wonderful. The community has been really open and welcoming. Tourism Manager Tracy Rikard has been pivotal in helping me settle in, and Economic Development Director Tammy Gann has introduced me to everyone she knows.”
“Rebekah fell in love with Huntsville while attending SHSU, and her background in tourism promotion and event planning made her the right candidate for the job. Her previous experience working for a municipality made for an easy transition,” Gann said.
Coming from a larger city, Kolb is well prepared to handle the growth that Huntsville is experiencing. The next time you’re downtown, pop into the office and give her a warm welcome. We’re fortunate to have another highly qualified young person in this position, and we want her to feel at home.
The Main Street Office is located at 1203 University Ave. Open hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about Main Street Programs, visit their webpage on the city website at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/882/Discover-Main-Street.
