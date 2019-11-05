Leigh Ann Klawinsky won a seat on the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees, defeating incumbent Terry Munoz for position 7, carrying 73% of the vote.
“I am looking forward to serving on the board and I would like to thank the many supporters for getting me here,” Klawinsky said. “This is the first time I have run for office and it was a great experience. During my term I will always do what is best for the students. I want to be their advocate and do all I can to improve their educational careers.”
Charlotte Swor ran unopposed for position 6.
