Kiwanis Poker Tournament back for 3rd year

The Kiwanis Club of Huntsville is hosting its Third Annual Poker Tournament Friday, Aug. 11 at Bonnie’s Hideout, 2405 Avenue I. Players who register by Monday, Aug. 7 will receive an extra $1k in chips to compete for prizes. The initial entry fee is $50 for $5k in chips.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to various nonprofit organizations that the Kiwanis club supports, according to event organizer Bryan Matthys.
“Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time,” Matthys said. “We had a fantastic turnout last year with 76 players.”
Matthys said the club is hoping to max out at 100 players this year.
“With the overwhelming results last year, the club was able to expand our scholarship opportunities to New Waverly ISD. This tournament is all about helping kids of Walker County.”
Matthys couldn’t make the tournament happen with out the help of Johnny Mack Armstrong.
First prize is $2,000 in gold coins, donated by Vance Howard of the Cafe Texan. Second prize is $1,000 in silver coins, donated by Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home. Third prize is a big screen television, donated by McWilliams and Son Heating, Cooling and Plumbing. Stevenson Beer Distributing Co. is sponsoring the beverages.
The tournament is a Texas Hold’em style game with a rebuy option through the first hour. After the break, players will be allowed to purchase more chips once before playing through. Additional chips are $50.
“The Kiwanis are 14 members strong, who are focused on helping the children,” Matthys said. “We hold our Pancake Supper in February and support the Josey Building with their Chili Cookoff. All proceeds raised during the cookout go straight to the building foundation.”
Matthys added that the Kiwanis of Huntsville was formed in 1928. In 1932, the club adopted Boy Scout Troop 114 and have sponsored the organization continuously since then. Other organizations that the club supports includes SAAFE House, CASA of Walker County, Cub Scouts and more.
Poker players of all skill levels are encouraged to join the tournament. Food and beverages for the players will be supplied.
Check-in for the tournament begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. Registration will end when play begins at 5:30 p.m. Entries are limited to 100 players. To register in advance or find out more information about the tournament, call or text Armstrong at 936-714-4427.
