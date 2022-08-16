More than 70 players turned out to play Texas Hold 'em for a good cause on Friday night. This was the 2nd Annual Poker Tournament for the organization, raising $7500 to contribute to local organizations that help kids in Walker County. The event was held at Magnolia Lakes off Highway 30 thanks to Ruby Rushing.
According to Bryan Matthis, “We had more than $3,000 in raffle prizes donated by local businesses to support this fundraiser, and Stevenson Distributing donated the beverages.” The club covered the cost of food and other refreshments for the event.
“We’re still new at this, but I think we had a great turnout,” said Sam Moak, President of the Kiwanis Club. “We now hold three major fundraisers every year. We sponsor a booth at Fair on the Square with local scouts selling food and a pancake supper every February. The main organizations we support are Boys and Girls Club, Boy Scout and Girl Scout Troops, and the Reading Club at the public library.”
“My Dad taught me to play penny poker when I was a child,” said event organizer Johnny Mack Armstrong. He has played poker with friends almost every week over the last 17 years. His wife Paula Armstrong helped register players and hand out chips with the help of Bryan Matthys and other club members.
There was some light banter from the crowd as Armstrong officially opened up play, and then the room got fairly serious as players looked over their hands and assessed their fellow players. The mood lightened with jokes and laughs as everybody settled in to see who would progress to the next round. Mr. Armstrong kept the games in motion by systematically relocating players to keep the numbers balanced at each table as people lost their chips and bowed out.
At the end of the evening, Jack Cliff took first place in the tournament. Ray Hernandez came in second place. Richard Smith took third, and Rick Floyd was fourth. The players enjoyed the evening, took home great prizes and raised $7500 for a good cause. To support the next Kiwanis Club fundraiser, look for their food booth at Fair on the Square. For more information about volunteering or joining the organization, call 936-293-0400 or visit the website at https://www.kiwanis.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.