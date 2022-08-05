The Kiwanis Club of Huntsville is hosting its Second Annual Poker Tournament from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Magnolia Lakes. Players who register by Sunday, Aug. 7 will receive an extra $1k in chips to compete for prizes. The initial entry fee is $50 for $5k in chips. All proceeds from the event will be donated to various nonprofit organizations that the Kiwanis club supports. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.
“This tournament is all about helping kids in our community,” said Bryan Matthys who is organizing the event with the help of Johnny Mack Armstrong. Last year the event raised over $4k in funds. This year, local sponsors stepped in to provide prizes in order to increase what the Kiwanis club is able to contribute locally.
First prize is $2k in gold coins, donated by Vance Howard of the Cafe Texan. Second prize is $1k in silver coins, donated by McWilliams and Son Heating, Cooling and Plumbing. Third prize is a big screen television, donated by Wischnewsky Dodge of Huntsville. Fourth place will be awarded $300 in gift cards. Fifth place will receive $200 in gift cards. Over $4k in raffle prizes will be given away at the event. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20.
The tournament is a Texas Holdem style game with a rebuy option through the first hour. After the break, players will be allowed to purchase more chips once before playing through. Additional chips are $50 for $5k in chips.
“Last year was great,” said Armstrong. “It’s the perfect time for those who are new to poker to try it out for a good cause. It’s a very friendly game,” said Armstrong. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join the tournament. Food and beverages for the players will be supplied by local sponsors.
The event will be held at Magnolia Lakes event venue, located at 2001 SH 30 East in Huntsville. Check-in for the tournament begins at 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Registration will end when play begins at 5 p.m. Entries are limited to 100 players. To register in advance or find out more information about the tournament, send a text message to 936-714-4427.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.