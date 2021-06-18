HUNTSVILLE — During their regular meeting on Thursday, the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved naming Ashley Kimich as the new Director of Special Education at Huntsville ISD.
Kimich is currently the special education coordinator where she has served the district since the summer of 2018. She will fill the vacancy recently created by Mrs. Kelly Pieterse, who is moving to a similar position in another school district closer to her family.
"In her role as coordinator for the past 3 years, Kimich has proven herself to be a very valuable asset to the district's special education department," district leaders said in a release. "The constant support and guidance she provides all Huntsville ISD campuses has contributed to continuous improvement of education for all students across the district. She is a positive and compassionate administrator, who is a key contributor on the district leadership team and other district committees."
"With more than 14 years of various styles of training, professional development, leadership and special education administration, teaching and learning experience with diverse and special populations of students and young adults, her vast knowledge and expertise in the field of special education makes her the perfect fit for this position."
Prior to joining Huntsville ISD, Kimich worked for 9 years in Special Education for Bryan ISD. She served for 3 years as the Special Education Coordinator and 2 years before that as a Transition Specialist. Her professional experience also includes 4 years as a teacher of Special Education in Life Skills. Kimich will begin her new duties effective immediately this summer.
