Sheriff's deputies seized nearly $200,000 in methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Huntsville, officials said Tuesday.
Jessica Angel, 24 and Jorge Hernandez, 40, were pulled over Thursday night near mile marker 121 on Interstate 45. WCSO Deputy Brad Whitworth initiated the traffic stop for a license plate violation.
Officials say that while speaking with the driver and passenger, Deputy Whitworth became suspicious when their stories became inconsistent. Deputy Whitworth received consent from the occupants to search the vehicle.
While searching the trunk of the vehicle Deputy Whitworth located a small amount of methamphetamine in a bag with wrapped candy.
Deputy Whitworth arrested the two and had the vehicle towed to the Walker County Sheriff Office where it could be searched safely. With the assistance of Huntsville Police Department K9, Deputy Whitworth found 5020 grams or five kilograms of methamphetamine packaged in sealed candy wrappers. The methamphetamine has a street value of $200,000.
Angel and Hernandez, both from Arkansas, were transported to the Walker County Jail, where they were booked for possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams. The charge is a first degree felony, punishable by a sentence of five to 99 years in a TDCJ unit. Hernandez has been released on bond for this charge.
