Washington, D.C. — This morning, House Republicans named Rep. Kevin Brady to continue as Republican leader of the influential House Committee on Ways and Means in the 117th Congress.
Brady, only the third Texan in history to lead the committee, led the first successful reform of the tax code in 30 years, negotiated an end to the ban on selling U.S. crude oil overseas and led House efforts to pass the new U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.
“Leading the Ways and Means Committee is the honor of a lifetime, whether as Chairman or the Republican Leader,” Brady said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to defeat COVID, restore our economy, end surprise medical bills, and make America medically independent from China.
"Our Committee is stocked with smart, thoughtful members from both parties, and I look forward to working together to make health care affordable, lower drug prices, and encourage more retirement savings.”
