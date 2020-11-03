Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady claimed a decisive victory over Democrat challenger Elizabeth Hernandez on Tuesday, earning over 72% of the vote.
Brady, the lead Republican of the House Ways and Means Committee, earned his 13th term in Congress for the 8th District of Texas. His district includes Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties, along with parts of Harris and Leon counties.
Brady earned 15,686 votes in Walker County, accounting for 66.15%, while Hernandez gained 7,348 votes in the county.
