A Huntsville teen is facing a murder charge as a result of an apparent shooting last week on Lake Road.
Huntsville Police Lt. Jim Barnes says the shooting appears to be over a stolen cell phone and money that was owned by the victim.
A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged in the case.
Deputies found the juvenile victim unresponsive at the scene on May 31. The suspect was arrested the following day, but police say the case is still under investigation.
The teen suspect is being held at a local juvenile detention center.
It’s the first homicide in the county this year.
