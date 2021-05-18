The gunman in a Trinity gas station robbery has been arrested by police.
A release from the Trinity Police Department says that the gunman, a 16-year-old juvenile, was detained in Onalaska and brought back to the Trinity Police Department. A suspect who held the door and served as a lookout has also been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile, but his arrest has not been made. Police say that the lookout suspect is currently out of state with his parents, who have agreed to turn in at the Trinity Police Department on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on May 15, when two suspects robbed a clerk at the Chevron on Hwy. 19. Police say a black male went into the store, held the clerk at gunpoint, and demanded money. A white male held the door and served as a lookout. While leaving the store, the gunman fired one round and struck the cash register, just inches from the clerk.
Officer Brandon Rainwater and Juan Tovar conducted the criminal investigation. They were assisted by Chief Jones, Deputy Archer, Constable Mark Cole and T.I.S.D. Chief Wheeler.
