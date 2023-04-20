They say one man’s junk is another man’s treasure and no where else is that more apparent than at the City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program’s Annual Junk-A-Palooza taking place from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, in downtown Huntsville.
“Over the years, it has become apparent that the community loves this event and really enjoys it,” Tracy Rikard, City of Huntsville Tourism Manager, said. “We have had our largest number of participants registered this year, and some are double space occupants. We have 107 entries.”
Rikard said sellers are using Junk-A-Palooza as a second chance for a yard sale that isn’t at your house, you don’t have to do your own marketing.
“All you have to do is load it up and lay it out there, mark your prices and see what you can sell,” Rikard said.
Rikard says that Junk-A-Palooza has grown north down University Avenue.
Family friendly “junk” of all sorts is permitted at the sale.
During the event, shoppers can also browse through sidewalk shops set up by local stores.
Junk-A-Palooza is the community’s one stop shop for amazing bargains on unique and interesting items and other priceless gems, as well as a great way for folks to experience the historic and beautiful Huntsville downtown.
“I think events like Junk-A-Palooza get more residents downtown,” Rikard said.
“People love selling their junk and others love shopping other’s treasures. This also gives the downtown merchants a chance to showcase themselves with so many locals downtown.”
The event kicks off an active day with Earth Day activities at the Wynne Home and a ribbon cutting at Rather Park for the new stage that was installed through efforts of the Huntsville Leadership Institute Class 41.
