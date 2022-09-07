In 2015, the Junior Service League of Huntsville reported that there were 458 students in Huntsville Public Schools without a permanent home. This is when they first called attention to the need for personal care items like soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and feminine hygiene products for students. As inflation and supply chain issues continue to affect the cost of basic necessities, the league has made this issue a major focus and is asking the public to help with donations.
The League’s motto is “What we do only has value if we give it away.” They have been donating travel size toiletries to local school nurses for the last eight years. Last year the members voted to focus on the issue as a major project when they became aware of the increasing need for such items. Their spring fundraiser was dedicated to raising funds to purchase underwear, feminie products, deodorant and other items as needed.
“So many of us are teachers and see the missing items that are necessities to these children. They should not have to wear dirty clothes or not be able to wear deodorant or have soap but all of that is so expensive. We know a mother, or father or grandparents will choose food over hygiene items,” said Sandee Harding, President of the Junior Service League.
“This project holds a special place in my heart. My heart aches for those children and teens that are worried about hygiene items or having clean clothes or a feminine product when they need it. I believe we have the community that would help all of them, it’s just making sure we meet the right needs and having the right person distribute the items,” said Harding. She has been a part of the League for 12 years.
The availability of cotton has been under pressure due to drought, and the cost of oil to produce plastics and super absorbent materials has risen 70% in the last year. As of June, Bloomberg reports say the cost of feminine hygiene products has risen almost 10%, with shampoo and shaving products seeing their biggest annual price jump since 2012.
Right now, the average box of tampons with sales tax equals more than one hour of labor at minimum wage in Texas. Feminine hygiene products are tax free in 24 states. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman. said they’ll support repealing the state sales tax on such items during next year’s legislative session. That move will take time and have little impact on the rising cost of self care products.
The League invites the citizens of Huntsville to help in any way that they can. They will begin their annual Butter Braid Fundraiser on September 13 and proceeds will be dedicated to the School Hygiene Project. The butter braids are breakfast and dessert pastries that come in a wide range of flavors. Members will be selling until mid-October and orders will arrive in early November.
Anyone who travels frequently and does not use the toiletries provided their hotel is asked to donate them. Toilet paper and liquid laundry detergent are also needed. Local business owners or individuals who are able to donate funds or products can message League members on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Jslhuntsville or donate directly to HISD.
The HISD Social Services Department gladly accepts cash, checks, or gift card donations.
Checks can be made payable to Huntsville ISD with HISD Social Services in the check memo section. Donations can be mailed to Huntsville ISD, Attention: Robin Swackhamer, 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville, TX 77320.
For more information about the Junior Service League visit their website at https://huntsvillejsl.com/. To make arrangements to drop off donations at HISD, call 936-435-6300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.