Quite honestly this heat makes me want to carry a portable fan clipped to my sun hat or sit on top of an ice bucket while I pull weeds. In our neck of the woods, the humidity just makes it worse. Not just for those of us outside, but the plants as well. Normally by mid-July we are either in the middle of a drought or swimming around in our yards fighting leftovers of a tropical storm.
July is a tough month to garden, but there are still a few things that we can do both indoors and out. Believe it or not, you can still plant a few things in the garden. Just make sure that they stay well-watered, but not drowning.
Vines are a nice item to include in your garden. They are great make a shady arbor, easy to plant on a fence line or great on a trellis to block a view or provide a focal point in the yard. A favorite of ours in the garden is the Passiflora incarnata (the purple variety) or passionflower vine. I think there’s probably a whole article on this old favorite, but for now, some basics. This vine is also called a maypop because of the fruit it produces. But it’s a good one for us because it is the home of the Gulf Fritillary butterfly. More on those in an upcoming article.
Another vine for the garden is the Trumpet/Coral Honeysuckle or Lonicera sempervirens. The red or deep coral color is a favorite of hummingbirds. This is a long, twining vine of three to twenty feet with glossy, semi-evergreen (sometimes evergreen) leaves. The 2-4 flowered clusters of red, tubular blooms followed by bright-red berries make it a pretty sight in the garden. It is a slender vine with a moderately aggressive habit. Like most vines, it prefers its feet in a little shade, but its head in the sun.
Deadheading is a regular job in the garden this month. Deadheading is an important decision to make in your garden. If you look forward to seed eating birds, you need to leave your plants to look a little straggly so that there will be free food for your flying friends. However, if you are like most of us, deadheading can often provide two nice profits in the garden. First, is seeds for next year’s flowers and free! Second, most plants (not all) benefit from removing spent blooms and you may get a second round of blooms in 30-60 days.
A tip from our Seed Ladies--be sure and write down the seed name, color and sun/shade location for yourself for next year’s planting. There’s nothing worse than bringing in a handful or paper bag of seeds and you are too tired to write the name down. After a glass of ice tea and a chat on the phone with a friend and you have forgotten what’s what. We are collecting zinnia, salvia and some sunflower seeds from the garden this month. Remember to use sharp shears or scissors for your deadheading.
Don’t bag your grass clippings this month. If you use a mulching mower, you will go a long way to preventing thatch. Thatch is the layer of mainly dead turfgrass tissue lying between the green vegetation of the grass above and the root system and soil below. This layer, if it becomes too thick (1/2 inch or more), can be bad for your grass and must be removed to maintain lawn health. A good way to prevent it is to not overwater your yard, thus creating excessive growth. Also, don’t give it too much fertilizer that is high in nitrogen (the first number in the NPK sequence).
Also, avoid using pesticides at this time if possible. Why would that make a difference concerning thatch? Simply put, Earthworms. Earthworms are one of your allies against thatch build-up. At its heart, a thatch problem is based on the failure of organic matter to break down thoroughly. If there is great earthworm activity, the breakdown of organic matter will be fast-tracked.
If you are trying to save the earthworms but deal with fire ants, just follow a couple of simple steps. Stick to the fire ant mound. Don’t spread fire ant bait all over the yard. Read the directions thoroughly before even opening the bag. Most treatments do not want rain within three days of application. This is for good reason. Fire ants carry bait back down into their network. Rain would wash away the bait, and may invade areas where earthworms are doing their job. You will have wasted money, not done any damage to the fire ants, killed your earthworms, increased your chances of thatch occurring. The old adage of ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’definitely applies here.
For more summer tips for your yard or garden, contact the Walker County Master Gardeners at: 936-435-2426. Master Gardeners are usually ‘in’ on Thursday mornings. You may also go to the Walker County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
