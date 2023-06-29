July 4th Celebration planned

The City of Huntsville will host their annual Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The event is held on Independence Day at Kate Barr Ross Park.
The Family Fun Celebration will begin at 4 p.m., including face painting, airbrush artist, spin art, bounce houses, mechanical bull riding, and more.
Parks and Leisure Coordinator Kristy Wheeler said one of the favorite activities is the Watermelon Eating Contest.
“The watermelon eating contest is a hit for everyone,” Wheeler said. “The first watermelon eating contest starts at 4:45 p.m. with several more before the final event at 7:45 p.m. We will have prizes for those who can eat the fastest.”
There will be food vendors at the event. Once the Family Fun portion of the event wraps up at 8 p.m., the public is invited to find a spot in the park and get ready to watch the amazing fireworks display at dark.
“This will be another fantastic year of our large-scale fireworks show,” Wheeler said. “The park fills up as family come out to watch the magic happen.”
The fireworks are handled by professionals at the back portion of Kate Barr Ross Park, according to Wheeler.
“The show will begin around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler added that personal coolers are allowed in the park and no glass bottles should be at the park. Visitors are not allowed to bring or set off fireworks in the park. For more information, contact Wheeler at 936-294-5721 or visit www.huntsvilletx.gov. The Parks and Leisure Department also has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/COH-recservices.
All City of Huntsville offices will be closed for business on July 4. The only exception will the the Solid Waste Transfer Station, which will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday’s residential and commercial garbage services will be collected as normal.
