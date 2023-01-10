Despite last-minute attempts to stop his execution, Robert Fratta, 65, was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Huntsville Unit.
He made no last statements and had no family or friends to witness his death. His only witness was a spiritual advisor, Barry Brown, who was allowed inside the death chamber to place his hand over Fratta's right hand.
Fratta, a Missouri City police officer and firefighter, was convicted in the November 1994 murder-for-hire shooting death of his wife, Farah Fratta, 34.
The mother of three was shot twice in the head with a .38 caliber pistol by Joseph Prystash and Howard Paul Guidry, hired by Fratta. She was found shot to death as she stepped out of her car inside her garage. Guidry, the triggerman, was to be paid $3,000 for the murder, while his accomplice, Prystash, was to receive Fratta’s Jeep as payment for arranging the murder and giving the murder weapon to Guidry.
The couple, who were married in 1983, had been in a custody battle over their three children.
Fratta was convicted of capital murder in 1996 and sentenced to death, but that conviction was thrown out because of inadmissible evidence. He was tried again in 2009 and convicted a second time.
Both Prystash and Guidry are also awaiting the death penalty.
The witnesses on the victim’s side of the execution chamber included Farah’s son, Bradley Baquer; her brother, Zain Baquer; a friend, Judy Cox; and Andy Kahan, director of Harris County Crime Stoppers Victims Services.
Fratta only said "no" when asked if he wanted to make a final statement.
There were no side effects from the execution drugs.
The execution was scheduled for 6 p.m. but delayed multiple times throughout the day as lawyers and judges argued over the effectiveness of allegedly expired drugs that were used to execute Fratta. The medical examiner confirmed Fratta’s death 24 minutes after the lethal dose was administered.
“Fratta was the first person to be executed this year,” Jason Clark, chief of staff with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said, before introducing Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.
“The death penalty is reserved for the worst in America. It is the government and society’s highest punishment for the worst crimes,” Ogg said. “Robert Fratta had his wife murdered to settle a divorce. It was a premeditated crime, involved two other people - a middle man and the shooter - and the victim Farah Fratta’s life, that was negotiated down to $1,000 and a car. Tonight, justice was had.”
Kahan also witnessed and spoke after the execution.
“Tonight was about Farah and her family, this was not about Bob. Bob was a coward in 1994. And 28-plus years later, he was a coward tonight when he was offered an opportunity to extend an olive branch to his son, which he knew was watching this,” Kahan said. “Bob still chose the coward’s way out.”
Kahan, who has been with the victim’s family since the murder, finished by describing Fratta as an atomic bomb who destroyed a family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.