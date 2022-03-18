Mark Mathison, 39, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, March 9, by Judge Hal Ridley in the 278th District Court after pleading guilty to murder.
As part of the plea bargain agreement, Mathison also plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated kidnapping and was sentenced to 50 years on these three felony charges.
Several victims read their victim impact statements to the defendant after sentencing.
The incident began Nov. 2, 2020 in the Emerald Woods subdivision of New Waverly. Mathison shot a woman in the shoulder with a shotgun who deputies with the Walker County Sheriff Office and DPS troopers rescued from the front yard.
After kidnapping the rest of the family who were present, he then assaulted an elderly woman by hitting her in the head with the stock of his gun knocking her to the floor. Mathison then kicked her in the head. She died from her head wounds four months later. His estranged wife and two stepchildren were held hostage in their home for over 10 hours.
Hostage negotiators were successful in getting the two children, his estranged wife, and the elderly woman he had assaulted, released from the home.
Mathison finally surrendered to law enforcement authorities after a 10-hour standoff that day.
“Thank you to Sergeant Chris Buck and Detective Greg Williams of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding investigation and compiling the large volume of evidence that helped our office obtain this successful guilty plea sending a murderer to prison for life,” stated Walker County District Attorney Will Durham. “This was a collaborative effort by all our law enforcement agencies in Walker County and surrounding areas and is a testament to how their cooperation leads to good results. I hope the victims and their families can now have some closure and start healing from the wounds Mathison inflicted upon them by knowing he is serving life in prison.”
