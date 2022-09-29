Beginning in 1934 when the Josey Scout Lodge was first built, scouts have been recognized with the Robert A. Josey Outstanding Scout Award at the annual Josey Banquet. In the last 11 years, Karla Christian, Chair of the Josey Board of Trustees, has transformed the event to include virtual attendance and additional prizes for this honor and local scouting tradition. The banquet will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
The winner receives a $500 scholarship, a paver in the court of honor on the grounds, and a special embroidered jacket. Beginning this year, the honoree will receive a Texas flag and a U.S. flag that has been flown at the lodge over the last year. This addition is part of a program that honors June 17 at both the state and national capitols in honor of Josey Lodge.
In order to be considered for the award, the scout must apply online and be certified that they qualify by their Scoutmaster. They must also write an essay and be interviewed by the board of trustees. The scout must be a good example of leadership in both scouting and in the community.
When Christian revived the event in 2011, she began compiling an official list of past honorees to be commemorated on a stone paver with their names and year they attained the award. The only records available were old programs from past banquets. After a year of research and reaching out to families across the nation, the list was complete. It contains an impressive range of people and vocations.
The first year was unique in that two honorees were named. Those two scouts were R.I. Bunting Jr. and William Ray Lynch Jr., who would go on to have a storied military career, and now has an extensive collection of memorabilia in his honor at the HEARTS Veterans Museum. The list includes accomplished musicians, authors, chefs, members of the clergy, officers of each military branch, law enforcement, firefighters, and professors.
Honorees that still live and serve in Huntsville include Dr. Tommy Cole, renowned sculptor David Adickes, and Thomas Leeper, who now serves on the board of trustees. The 2003 winner Sam Murra is now the Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 1934, where his daughters are taking part in the first all-female troop in the area.
“It just grabbed my heart,” said Christian as to why she put so much effort into compiling the historic list of honorees. “These people are so accomplished in so many facets of life. They became leaders in their families, churches, and communities. It was important to me to put the spotlight on them and what Josey Lodge helped them to accomplish.”
Christian came up with the idea to create a Court of Honor with their names on stone pavers as she began researching the past honorees more than a decade ago. The initial pavers were funded by Bill Fick Ford. They are now a gift from the board of trustees to the winning scout.
Other things have changed with the times over the last 80 years since the event began. The banquet was originally a Father-Son Banquet in the days before women became scout leaders. It then became a Scout and Family Banquet. Before the pandemic the event was open to the community and included a full meal on a Saturday evening, often catered by scout leader Matt Biggins.
Now the banquet offers lighter fare on a Sunday afternoon with candidates and their immediate family attending in person. Fellow scouts, friends and extended family members can see the event on Facebook Live. The event is now hosted by the board of trustees and a small group of devoted volunteers. This eases the amount of work for scout leaders and parents, who did the planning and fundraising in previous years.
Tickets for the banquet are $10 per person though Oct. 3, and $15 from Oct. 4 to 9. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/5363823233725591. For more information about the event, contact Karla Christian via email at karla@joseyscoutlodge.org. To learn more about Josey Scout Lodge or donate to their projects, visit https://www.joseyscoutlodge.org/. To find a scout troop near you, visit https://beascout.scouting.org/.
