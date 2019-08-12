BRYAN — Earlier today, Dr. Nancy Shankle Jordan was named as the Texas A&M University System’s Associate Vice Chancellor and Provost of the RELLIS Academic Alliance.
Jordan will provide executive leadership to the RELLIS Academic Alliance to grow and develop the available course and degree offerings. She will also work with the current academic staff to oversee enrollment management and student engagement operations.
“I have known Dr. Jordan for a number of years and have consistently been impressed with her knowledge of higher education and the leadership she has shown in every setting,” said Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. James Hallmark. “I’m excited to have her join us as we build out the educational opportunities available here.”
Jordan comes with extensive experience in higher education, including positions as a department chair and associate dean for the College of Arts and Sciences and as associate provost for general education at Abilene Christian University and as an associate provost at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. In her most recent role she served as a provost and vice chancellor at Louisiana State University-Shreveport. During her time at TAMUT she represented the university on the steering committee for the RELLIS Academic Alliance for the A&M System institutions.
“I was honored to serve on the steering committee that developed plans for RELLIS,” said Jordan. “Now I’m thrilled to join the RELLIS Academic Alliance and partner with a wonderful team as we provide our students a distinctive educational experience.”
Jordan studied at Texas A&M University-Commerce, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in English and her Master of Arts in English. She then went on to receive her Ph.D. in English from Texas A&M University.
Beginning fall 2018, degree programs have been offered at the RELLIS Campus by the Blinn College District and several Texas A&M System regional universities. Each program at the RELLIS Academic Alliance creates a seamless pathway for students to earn a bachelor’s degree in a variety of related fields including criminal justice, business and health sciences.
The RELLIS Academic Alliance will celebrate the grand opening of the first Texas A&M System academic building on the RELLIS Campus on August 28.
