WACO — On Friday, Judge Matt Johnson joined by his wife, Melissa, was sworn in as a justice on Texas’ 10th Court of appeals which serves 18 central Texas counties.
Johnson is replacing Justice Rex Davis, who is retiring and will join Chief Justice Tom Gray and Justice John Neill on the court.
“It is an honor to serve as a justice on the court of appeals and I will work every day to uphold the confidence voters have placed in me,” Johnson said.
McLennan County District Clerk, Jon Gimble, administered the oath to Johnson at a small ceremony in the court of appeals courtroom.
The 10th Court of Appeals, which was established in 1923, covers Bosque, Brazos, Burleson, Coryell, Ellis, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Johnson, Leon, Limestone, Madison, McLennan, Navarro, Robertson, Somervell and Walker counties.
